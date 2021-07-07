Bellevue West standout tight end Riley-Ducker picks Auburn

Another Omaha standout is headed to the Southeastern Conference to play football.
Bellevue West tight end Micah Riley-Ducker announced his commitment to Auburn on Wednesday evening. His pledge comes a few days after Omaha Central standout tackle Deshawn Woods announced his commitment to Missouri.
Riley-Ducker made his announcement on his 17th birthday.
"I'm on my own wave," he tweeted.
I’m on my own wave. 🦅💥#WarDamn pic.twitter.com/3IqZEZwsGp— 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐡 𝐑𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐲-𝐃𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐫 (@micah_r_d) July 7, 2021
He cut an impressive list of offers down to Iowa State, Iowa and Illinois before picking Auburn, where he visited in mid-June.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Riley-Ducker also had offers from Nebraska, Florida State, Penn State, Michigan, Arkansas and Colorado.
Riley-Ducker is one of two sought-after tight ends on the Thunderbirds' roster, the other being Kaden Helms, who has offers from Oklahoma, North Carolina, Miami, Arizona State, among others.
Riley-Ducker caught 23 passes for 310 yards and seven touchdowns last season, and 17 catches for 219 yards as a sophomore.