Bellevue West standout tight end Riley-Ducker picks Auburn

Another Omaha standout is headed to the Southeastern Conference to play football.

Bellevue West tight end Micah Riley-Ducker announced his commitment to Auburn on Wednesday evening. His pledge comes a few days after Omaha Central standout tackle Deshawn Woods announced his commitment to Missouri.

Riley-Ducker made his announcement on his 17th birthday.

"I'm on my own wave," he tweeted.

He cut an impressive list of offers down to Iowa State, Iowa and Illinois before picking Auburn, where he visited in mid-June.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Riley-Ducker also had offers from Nebraska, Florida State, Penn State, Michigan, Arkansas and Colorado.

Riley-Ducker is one of two sought-after tight ends on the Thunderbirds' roster, the other being Kaden Helms, who has offers from Oklahoma, North Carolina, Miami, Arizona State, among others.

Riley-Ducker caught 23 passes for 310 yards and seven touchdowns last season, and 17 catches for 219 yards as a sophomore.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0