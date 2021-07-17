Bellevue West’s Kaden Helms, a top-15 TE recruit nationally, commits to Oklahoma

In four years’ time, what will be remembered about Bellevue West’s 2020 football team?
One of the all-time great state tournament upsets, a 41-40 Kearney win over the defending state champions in the quarterfinals, will come to mind for many.
But, four years removed from that epic game, the college legacies of perhaps the greatest group of receiving talent in state history may loom even larger.
The latest Thunderbird pass-catcher to reveal his college plans is Kaden Helms, who announced his commitment to Oklahoma during a ceremony at Bellevue West on Saturday.
The team’s standout performer, senior wide receiver and four-star recruit Keagan Johnson, is already on his way to Iowa. Fellow four-star tight end Micah Riley-Ducker committed to Auburn on July 7.
247Sports ranks Helms as the No. 12 tight end recruit nationally in the class of 2022, and the third-best player in Nebraska behind Omaha Burke’s Devon Jackson and Omaha Central’s Deshawn Woods.
Before Helms' junior season, Nebraska was one of the first Power Five schools to extend him a scholarship offer, last July. However, the 6-foot-5, 222-pound Thunderbird senior impressed scouts last year with 25 receptions for 322 yards and four touchdowns in seven games, and the offers came rolling in. College football powerhouses such as LSU, Florida State and Tennessee came calling, and the Huskers didn’t even crack Helms’ top 10 schools by the end of the recruiting process.
Instead, he narrowed down his list to Arizona State, Miami, North Carolina and Oklahoma as the final four options, with the Sooners eventually winning out.
The centerpiece: The stories that have highlighted the Journal Star's sports sections in July
The big headline. The big photo. The centerpiece. We've collected the stories that have stood out the most this month.
“It means everything to all of us, our fans, our administration and our players," said Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis after the Bulldogs' 9-0 clinching win Wednesday over Vanderbilt.
On the first day student-athletes could begin making money on their name, image, and likeness, several Nebraska athletes took advantage of the…
Adi Kunalic would have loved to have the opportunity in his playing days that Nebraska's college athletes have in front of them now.
State college women's athlete of year: After two national titles, Concordia's Puelz still wants to raise the bar
An indoor-outdoor national championship sweep was a huge accomplishment for Concordia pole vaulter Josie Puelz, but she thinks there's more to come.
State college men's athlete of year: After nearly giving up on track, Reitzell finds a home at Midland and two national titles
Shandon Reitzell was primed for a big meet.
It started with pen and paper. It will end with memories and see-you-laters.
In back-to-back groups the six players have combined to win 11 major championship on the regular professional tour, in addition to numerous other majors on the Champions Tour.
A reader points out that a certain columnist gets "worked up" when Husker fans show Fred Hoiberg more grace than they show Scott Frost.
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach could be selected as a pitcher or as a position player in the MLB Draft, which starts Sunday.
The Nebraska baseball team made a huge splash in the Big Ten this season, and on the recruiting trail the last two years.
The Nebraska shortstop and pitcher was taken by the Atlanta Braves Monday in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7