Bellevue West’s Kaden Helms, a top-15 TE recruit nationally, commits to Oklahoma
FOOTBALL

Bellevue West’s Kaden Helms, a top-15 TE recruit nationally, commits to Oklahoma

  • Updated
Steve Warren football camp, 7.25

Bellevue West's Kaden Helms runs in the 40-yard dash during the Warren Academy’s Top Prospects Showcase at the Omaha Sports Complex on July 25, 2020, in Omaha.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

In four years’ time, what will be remembered about Bellevue West’s 2020 football team?

One of the all-time great state tournament upsets, a 41-40 Kearney win over the defending state champions in the quarterfinals, will come to mind for many. 

But, four years removed from that epic game, the college legacies of perhaps the greatest group of receiving talent in state history may loom even larger.

The latest Thunderbird pass-catcher to reveal his college plans is Kaden Helms, who announced his commitment to Oklahoma during a ceremony at Bellevue West on Saturday.  

The team’s standout performer, senior wide receiver and four-star recruit Keagan Johnson, is already on his way to Iowa. Fellow four-star tight end Micah Riley-Ducker committed to Auburn on July 7.

247Sports ranks Helms as the No. 12 tight end recruit nationally in the class of 2022, and the third-best player in Nebraska behind Omaha Burke’s Devon Jackson and Omaha Central’s Deshawn Woods.

Before Helms' junior season, Nebraska was one of the first Power Five schools to extend him a scholarship offer, last July. However, the 6-foot-5, 222-pound Thunderbird senior impressed scouts last year with 25 receptions for 322 yards and four touchdowns in seven games, and the offers came rolling in. College football powerhouses such as LSU, Florida State and Tennessee came calling, and the Huskers didn’t even crack Helms’ top 10 schools by the end of the recruiting process.

Instead, he narrowed down his list to Arizona State, Miami, North Carolina and Oklahoma as the final four options, with the Sooners eventually winning out.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

