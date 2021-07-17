Bellevue West’s Kaden Helms, a top-15 TE recruit nationally, commits to Oklahoma

In four years’ time, what will be remembered about Bellevue West’s 2020 football team?

One of the all-time great state tournament upsets, a 41-40 Kearney win over the defending state champions in the quarterfinals, will come to mind for many.

But, four years removed from that epic game, the college legacies of perhaps the greatest group of receiving talent in state history may loom even larger.

The latest Thunderbird pass-catcher to reveal his college plans is Kaden Helms, who announced his commitment to Oklahoma during a ceremony at Bellevue West on Saturday.

The team’s standout performer, senior wide receiver and four-star recruit Keagan Johnson, is already on his way to Iowa. Fellow four-star tight end Micah Riley-Ducker committed to Auburn on July 7.

247Sports ranks Helms as the No. 12 tight end recruit nationally in the class of 2022, and the third-best player in Nebraska behind Omaha Burke’s Devon Jackson and Omaha Central’s Deshawn Woods.