Bellevue West's Ducker selected as Gatorade state player of the year
Bellevue West's Ducker selected as Gatorade state player of the year

Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside, 11.26

Bellevue West's Jevyon Ducker (8) scores a touchdown against Omaha Westside in the first half of the Class A football championship, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Bellevue West Super-State running back Jay Ducker has been selected as the Nebraska Gatorade football player of the year after helping the Thunderbirds to a 13-0 record and a Class A state championship this season.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Ducker, a Northern Illinois recruit, rushed for 2,100 yards and 39 touchdowns this season, closing the campaign with 214 yards and three TDs in the snow at Memorial Stadium last week in the Class A state championship game.

Ducker finished his career with 5,735 yards and an 11-man state record 110 touchdowns – 96 rushing and another 14 on pass receptions.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

