Bellevue West's defense had a motto: 'Protect the zero,' and the Thunderbirds did it one more time

"That really got to us and we wanted to prove to everybody that we can hold them to zero," said Mills, who had a team-high nine tackles. "This washes that away completely. This is better than anything."

The Thunderbirds shut out seven opponents this season. They shut out three of their four playoff opponents. Only two opponents scored in double figures against them. Elkhorn South reached 13 and Millard West had 30 in a state semifinal matchup.

"They've been slept on for so long and I really feel like they're the best defense in the state," said Bellevue West quarterback Nate Glantz. "Their main goal is to protect the zero, and that's what they've been doing all year. It's a lot of fun, though, going against those guys in practice."

Bellevue West's defense takes a lot of pride in those shutouts. They talk about the goose eggs on the scoreboard constantly.

To the Thunderbirds, nothing looked prettier than the goose egg displayed at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night.

"It's all of us," McDonnell said. "It's not just the D-line, it's not just the linebackers, not just the safeties, it's everyone. Everyone has to work. We were one unit."