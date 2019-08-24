Bellevue West’s football team went 10-2 last fall and reached the semifinals of the Class A playoffs.
No doubt a great season, but considering the Thunderbirds were favored in all 12 games a year ago (including a regular-season loss to Omaha North and the state semifinals setback to Grand Island), it was less than satisfying.
“We have a lot of unfinished business we need to tend to this season,” said senior Super-State running back Jay Ducker. “We got a taste of what it was like to play at Memorial Stadium when we were freshmen and we want to get back.”
Some of the seniors played as freshmen when Bellevue West won the state title in 2016.
“We got to the quarterfinals two years ago playing nine sophomores and last year we got to the semifinals playing very few upperclassmen,” said Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman, whose team returns seven starters on both offense and defense.
“We got stopped short, and that’s all these guys talk about all the time,” he added. “They want a state championship. This is a talented football team and they believe they can get it done.”
With first-team Super-State seniors back like Ducker, a Northern Illinois commit, and Nebraska wide receiver recruit Zavier Betts, it’s easy for the top-ranked Thunderbirds to have high expectations.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Betts caught 48 passes for 856 yards and 12 touchdowns last year to move his career totals to 125 receptions for 2,145 yards and 29 TDs. Betts is part of a wide receiver group that has three Division I college prospects for sure and possibly five before the dust settles.
Senior Nate Sullivan (6-3, 185), a South Dakota State commit, had 41 catches for 485 yards and five TDs last season. Sullivan is out for at least the first half of the season with a broken ankle suffered this summer.
Junior Keagan Johnson (6-0, 175) is a standout defensive back for the Thunderbirds but will be a threat as a wideout this fall. He has a scholarship offer from South Dakota State. A pair of sophomores — 6-4 Kaden Helms and 6-3 Micah Riley — could emerge as stars this season as well.
Teams can’t pay too much attention to the passing game, not with Ducker (5-10, 190) in the backfield, returning after rushing for 1,813 yards and 30 TDs in 2018.
“The offense is definitely fast-paced and you have to be in shape for it,” said all-state offensive lineman Thomas Ault, a 6-4, 260-pound senior who has scholarship offers from Youngstown State, Northwest Missouri State, Minnesota State-Mankato and Morningside. He’s one of three starters back on the offensive front, joining senior center TJ Griffin (6-2, 320) and senior guard Kaden Lind (6-1, 240).
“I’ve been blocking for Jay since I was about 10 (years old). The nice thing is you don’t have to give him much of a crease for him to break a big play.”
Millard West transfer Nate Glantz has emerged as the starting quarterback coming out of fall camp. His multiple talents will open up even more of the playbook.
“He’s got a cannon, and he’s the first true dual threat I’ve had at quarterback here,” Huffman said of Glantz. “He’s one of the fastest kids on the team, so we’re really excited about him because he’s dangerous running the ball. He’s overthrown our receivers and that’s never happened before.”
Bellevue West opens the season Friday at Lincoln High.