Bellevue West grad, FCS All-America WR Cade Johnson in transfer portal

Cade Johnson has established himself as one of the best players in the Football Championship Subdivision over his first three years at South Dakota State.
Now, the wide receiver with NFL aspirations is going to at least consider playing at a different school.
Johnson, the FCS All-American, is in the NCAA transfer portal and has both options at his disposal and a very foggy college football landscape ahead.
Reached Tuesday, Johnson told the Journal Star he is not doing interviews for the time being.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder is not expected to be a graduate transfer at the moment, though it's possible, of course, that football will be played in some places (or all over the country) in the spring, which could change that status.
Even so, a player like Johnson would seem to be a strong candidate for a waiver to play immediately from the NCAA considering the Missouri Valley Conference postponed its conference season to the spring. SDSU is among teams that, as of the past couple of days, were still weighing exactly how to proceed.
They've proceeded well with Johnson over the past three seasons, as the unheralded recruit out of Bellevue West has blossomed into an NFL-caliber talent in Brookings.
In the past two seasons, Johnson has logged a total of 149 catches for more than 2,500 yards. In 2018, he had 1,332 and 17 touchdowns, following that up last fall with 1,222 and eight.
He is also one of the best kick returners at the FCS level, with two career touchdowns and a 26.7-yard average on 56 career returns.
Johnson's younger brother, Keagan, is a Class of 2021 recruit who is verbally committed to play at Iowa. Their dad, Clester, is a former Nebraska standout.
For what it's worth, Nebraska does not at the moment have a scholarship available for the 2020 season. The Huskers have convinced some transfer players to walk on for a season. However, Johnson will certainly draw plenty of competition for his services, it's just not certain when and where those skills will be put on display next.
