Bellevue West grad, FCS All-America WR Cade Johnson in transfer portal

Cade Johnson has established himself as one of the best players in the Football Championship Subdivision over his first three years at South Dakota State.

Now, the wide receiver with NFL aspirations is going to at least consider playing at a different school.

Johnson, the FCS All-American, is in the NCAA transfer portal and has both options at his disposal and a very foggy college football landscape ahead.

Reached Tuesday, Johnson told the Journal Star he is not doing interviews for the time being.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder is not expected to be a graduate transfer at the moment, though it's possible, of course, that football will be played in some places (or all over the country) in the spring, which could change that status.

Even so, a player like Johnson would seem to be a strong candidate for a waiver to play immediately from the NCAA considering the Missouri Valley Conference postponed its conference season to the spring. SDSU is among teams that, as of the past couple of days, were still weighing exactly how to proceed.