Bellevue West assistant Pavlik named head football coach at Neumann
Bellevue West assistant Pavlik named head football coach at Neumann

Bishop Neumann has hired Bellevue West assistant coach Ron Pavlik as its head football coach for the 2021 season.

Pavlik has been the wide receivers, special teams and head junior varsity coach for the Thunderbirds while also serving as a special education teacher. Among the wide receivers he’s coached at Bellevue West are current Husker Zavier Betts and Iowa freshman Keagan Johnson.

Pavlik also has been a graduate assistant at South Dakota State and an assistant coach at Mount Carmel High School in Chicago.

Pavlik replaces Richard Evans, who coached the Cavaliers for one season.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

