Bellevue East defeated Lincoln Northeast 48-12 in a high school football game Friday night at Beechner Field. Here's a closer look at the game.

How it happened

The first game of the season got off to a quick start and didn't seem to slow down for Bellevue East.

Northeast opened with a squib kick and saw Andrew Lucas race 65 yards for a Chieftain touchdown. The Rockets struggled to find an answer on either side of the ball.

Early drives for both teams were plagued by penalties and punts, but Bellevue East found a way to capitalize. Quarterback Mason Chandler punched in two rushing scores and found Jacob Dieterich for another to put the Chieftains up 25-0 late in the second quarter.

"We just have to continue to fight through adversity when it hits us," Northeast coach Javonta Boyd said. "We know we're going to be undersized and we know our depth is an issue, but we gotta fight through it. No excuses."

The Rockets started to click as Landon Hoff took over QB duties for Jacian Brown, marching 77 yards down the field and capped off with a 16-yard pass to Levi Sherman for a score before half.

The second half was all Bellevue East as Chandler guided three more scoring drives. A successful onside kick, an interception and an Evan Gann score helped the Chieftains build an insurmountable lead.

Despite the running clock down the stretch, Northeast took its chances to make some plays. Dupree Pleasant, a lengthy offensive weapon at 6-foot-4, hauled in a 50-yard pass and showed off his speed as he scored late in the fourth. The Rockets defense forced a fumble with under two minutes to play and ran out the remaining time.

Colton's takes

Rockets' QB battle: The Rockets have two players that are more than capable of running the offense as Brown made some nifty moves with his legs and Hoff showed off his arm. While the offense didn't have much luck against a stingy Chieftains defense, it'll be interesting to see who will take more snaps this season. Brown showed his versatility after handing the reins over to Hoff, catching a few passes out of the backfield and slot position.

"Landon put the ball in there well in some of those tight coverages," Boyd said. "We were looking for Jacian to do that and he didn't, so that's why we went to Landon. Jacian is a dual-threat quarterback, but has a lot to grow from those mistakes."

Work in progress: Both teams are looking to build something for the future. Bellevue East finished 4-5 last season and has the ability to make plays from anywhere on the field. For the Rockets, Year 2 under Boyd is all about buy-in and building off of every game. The pieces are there for Northeast, they just have to find a way to mesh.

Chandler steals the show: The Chieftain quarterback and linebacker made himself known as often as possible on Friday. Chandler ran in three touchdowns, threw for two more and had a long return on the team's second interception of the game. It's clear that this Bellevue East team will go as far as their QB can take them and he seems to have a good mix of talent around him.

The takeaway

In a rematch of last season's Week 1 game, Bellevue East showed that they can compete and will be a pesky team in Class A. The Rockets see their losing streak grow to 16 games, but there were some flashes in the game that showed Boyd has the team moving in the right direction.