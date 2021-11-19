Behind Wilkerson-Sterk, Cody-Kilgore runs to first six-man state title

Senior Peyton Wilkerson-Sterk rushed for 240 yards and five touchdowns as No. 1 Cody-Kilgore pulled away for a 65-37 victory over Potter-Dix in the six-man football championship game Friday night at Foster Field in Kearney.

Potter-Dix (11-1) took a 16-13 lead late in the first quarter before Cody-Kilgore (12-0) scored the next 32 points. The run was ignited by Wilkerson-Sterk's 18-yard TD run.

Cody-Kilgore finished with 444 yards on the ground, averaging 7.8 yards per carry. They entered the game with two 1,000-yard rushers in Wilkerson-Sterk (1,137 yards and 22 touchdowns) and Cactus Miller (1,193 and 18).

Wilkerson-Sterk also forced a fumble on a kickoff return, scooped up the ball and returned it 33 yards to give Cody-Kilgore a 57-24 lead with 8 minutes, 11 seconds remaining.

Potter-Dix tried to stay in the game behind its passing attack. Sophomore Brayden Kasten threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns, and junior Luke Kasten threw for 93 and two more scores. But three interceptions helped Cody-Kilgore create some separation en route to its first state championship.

