Behind two trick plays, Southeast weathers early storm and rallies to knock off Omaha North

OMAHA — A one-hour rain delay is no help to a team eager to start its season off on the right note.
The Lincoln Southeast Knights were full of energy and ready to go, but severe thunderstorms delayed their season opener and put a damper on the team’s first-half performance. The Knights only put together a single scoring drive, turned the ball over twice and allowed Omaha North to take a 19-7 lead into the locker room.
As Southeast coach Ryan Gottula put it, “We needed a spark.”
The Knights got just that in the form of two trick-play touchdowns where running back Max Buettenback and wide receiver Jake Appleget threw touchdown passes. Those momentum-swinging plays led No. 5 Southeast to a second-half shutout of No. 9 Omaha North, and a 29-19 victory at Omaha Northwest’s Kinnick Stadium on Friday.
Going into the week, Gottula might not have anticipated that his top wide receiver and running back would be throwing for touchdowns, but that element of surprise was exactly what Southeast (1-0) needed.
“Hey, they’re great athletes so we’ll do what we need to do to get points on the board,” Gottula said. “Those got us going offensively.”
Buettenback accounted for three total touchdowns, two rushing and one through the air, and without his 70-yard run and ensuing 1-yard touchdown, the Knights might have been completely devoid of offense in the first half. In his first varsity start, senior quarterback Willem Reddick forced a pair of throws deep down the field on third down, both resulting in first-half interceptions.
Those turnovers were immediately followed by touchdowns for Omaha North. The Vikings had 13 points off turnovers in the first half, in addition to a two-play touchdown drive following a poor Southeast punt.
“Obviously, we did not play very well in the first half; credit Omaha North but we just didn’t take care of the ball on offense,” Gottula said. “Really it was just about us staying together as a team and executing, and I’m really proud of our kids, they did an excellent job in the second half.”
Executing regular plays in game environments can be difficult, let alone rarely practiced and complicated trick plays. However, Southeast ran them to perfection. On the first, Buettenback received a pitch in the backfield and fired a 21-yard pass to the end zone, where Appleget made a diving catch on. For the second trick play, Southeast motioned its entire offensive line to one side of the field with Appleget taking the snap, which he promptly rifled 25 yards to Will Barrett for a score.
Appleget was hoping he’d be able to throw a touchdown pass at some point this season, and he got his wish in Week 1.
“It was a great trick play and our offense just kind of started clicking in the second half, so it was no shocker that we played the way we did,” Appleget said.
Just as impressive as the offensive turnaround was the way the Knight defense kept Omaha North off the board in the second half. Senior quarterback Jordan Williams and senior wide receiver Keshaun Williams gave the Knights fits in the first half, but Southeast stuck to its assignments and played smart football for the remainder of the contest.
The Knights remained true to their team goals and got that crucial first-week win, even if it came a bit later Friday night than they would have anticipated.
“We had a lot of distractions tonight with the delay and not playing well in the first half, so credit to our kids for keeping their composure and making the plays when we had to,” Gottula said.
Recap a wild Week 1 with the Journal Star crew. Here's all of our high school football content from Friday
OK, Week 1 brought it. Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night. Check them out here.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7
In this Series
Recap a wild Week 1 with the Journal Star crew. Here's all of our high school football content from Friday
-
Updated
Links' final stand on late two-point play leads to 'huge' season-opening win
-
Updated
Behind two trick plays, Southeast weathers early storm and rallies to knock off Omaha North
-
Updated
After 'first-game jitters,' Gretna makes scores stand up as it flexes defensive muscles against Silver Hawks
- 5 updates