Behind Super-State QB Walters, Lincoln East ready to spread the field offensively

It’s a make-it-or-break-it season for Lincoln East’s Noah Walters.
The Spartans quarterback earned first-team Super-State honors after throwing for a whopping 2,753 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior in 2020. A quarterfinal playoff loss to eventual state champion Omaha Westside is nothing to be ashamed of, but it shows that even for the most talented players, time is limited.
The senior is easily one of the best quarterbacks in the state, and the sky is the limit for Lincoln East this year. With Walters at the helm, East’s first state title since 1979 isn’t out of the question.
Plus, it’s the only shot he has left.
“It’s pretty sad, honestly; it’s gone by pretty fast,” Walters said. “I’ve had so much fun with these football guys and I’m sad it’s coming to an end.”
Across the state, defenses will know that stopping Walters is the key to taking down the Spartans. Throwing the football 40 times a game with a talented quarterback isn’t a nightmare, but head coach John Gingery knows that developing a rushing attack will keep defenders honest for Walters to pick apart.
Seniors Hunter Epp, Jaelyn Welch and Billie Stephenson are the players to watch at running back. All three have good speed that will enable the Spartans to play from sideline to sideline.
“The big thing is moving the chains, and if we can get first downs running the football, hopefully that sets up the passing game and spreads the field out so everybody has to defend the entire field,” Gingery said.
Walters is certainly on board with that plan. Senior Cooper Erikson (6-foot-4) figures to be the Spartans’ top target in the passing game, but he sat out practice on Tuesday with a foot injury. There was hardly a drop-off in quality at wide receiver, as the likes of Grey Friesen, AJ Seizys, Luke Greisen and Malachi Coleman all hauled in passes with the first-team offense.
“I like spreading the ball out and making defenses guess who the ball is going to,” Walters said.
The seniors on East are expecting big things this season, and they’re mentoring younger players to build up the team’s depth. On offense, 10 starters return; and six are back on defense, where Gingery expects an improvement from a year ago.
With one week of practice under their belts, the Spartans are certainly looking the part of the top-10 team and state championship contender.
“I like the progress we’ve made thus far; we’re trying to build on what we accomplished last year and we have a lot of kids back on both sides of the football,” Gingery said. “We just need consistency now, but I’m happy with where we are.”
