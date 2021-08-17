Behind Super-State QB Walters, Lincoln East ready to spread the field offensively

“The big thing is moving the chains, and if we can get first downs running the football, hopefully that sets up the passing game and spreads the field out so everybody has to defend the entire field,” Gingery said.

Walters is certainly on board with that plan. Senior Cooper Erikson (6-foot-4) figures to be the Spartans’ top target in the passing game, but he sat out practice on Tuesday with a foot injury. There was hardly a drop-off in quality at wide receiver, as the likes of Grey Friesen, AJ Seizys, Luke Greisen and Malachi Coleman all hauled in passes with the first-team offense.

“I like spreading the ball out and making defenses guess who the ball is going to,” Walters said.

The seniors on East are expecting big things this season, and they’re mentoring younger players to build up the team’s depth. On offense, 10 starters return; and six are back on defense, where Gingery expects an improvement from a year ago.

With one week of practice under their belts, the Spartans are certainly looking the part of the top-10 team and state championship contender.