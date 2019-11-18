CLARKS — After the fireworks, after the ambulances on the outside corner flashed their red and blue lights in celebration, and after friends and family trotted onto the field, the Osceola-High Plains football team huddled and chanted two figures.
“Forty, nine-six. Forty, nine-six. Forty, nine-six.”
Those are roughly the coordinates for Lincoln, home of the state championship finals.
Another set of figures have the Stormdogs heading there.
34-30.
Keaton Van Housen plunged in for a 2-yard touchdown with 1 minute, 28 seconds remaining to lift Osceola-High Plains to a four-point win against Cross County in the Class D-1 state semifinals Monday night in front of a packed house at High Plains High School.
"It’s huge. It’s huge,” Osceola-High Plains coach Greg Wood said of the trip to next Monday’s state final against Burwell. “I can’t even put it into words. It’s so awesome for these kids, for all of the hard work they put in, the time that they put it, we all deserve this.”
Monday was a battle of two teams that learned a lot from early season defeats.
For Osceola-High Plains, that meant having to rally late for a win. The Stormdogs, who were ahead most of the game, fell behind 30-27 on Cael Lundstrom’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Christian Rystrom on fourth down with 5:43 remaining. The score capped a rally for the Cougars, who trailed 27-14 in the third quarter.
With 5:37 work with and 61 yards to go, Osceola-High Plains turned to its senior workhorse in Van Housen. The Stormdogs ran 10 plays on their game-winning drive, and eight went to Van Housen, who finished with 248 yards on 32 carries.
“When you’re getting 4, 7 yards, I mean, I’m not going to get away from it,” Wood said of feeding his big senior back.
Van Housen said he wanted the ball bad on the final drive.
“I mean, I’m a senior,” he said. “I got to leave it all on the line here. We play every play like it’s our last play.”
Osceola-High Plains started the season at 1-2. A sense of urgency kicked in and the Stormdogs haven’t lost since.
“They say when you lose you learn more than a win,” Van Housen said. “I think that’s what happened here with us.
“Coaches pulled us in and said we need to get this thing going.”
Things were not going the Stormdogs’ way at one point in the second half. They lost a fumble, and Cross County capitalized later on a Lundstrom touchdown run to pull to within 27-22.
Cross County picked up more steam when it sniffed out a fake punt, setting up a short field for the go-ahead touchdown.
But the Stormdogs (10-2), who have trailed in multiple playoff games, did not panic.
“That’s developed throughout the season,” Wood said. “Against Howells we were down, against Creighton we were down, these kids just don’t give up.”
Like the Stormdogs, Cross County (7-5) worked its way from a slow start of 1-3, including a 52-18 loss to the Stormdogs on Sept. 27. The Cougars got stronger as the season progressed, and it showed late in Monday’s game with the rally.
“These kids just play hard. We talk all the time (about) the three E's – effort, energy and execution,” Cougars coach Hayden DeLano. “We didn’t execute very well in the first half. Our effort and energy is always good, so they believe in each other, they play extremely hard. Too little too late, but it gave us a fighting chance and that’s all we can ask for.”
Burwell 28, Dundy County-Stratton 10: Burwell will head to the D-1 state championship for the fourth time in five seasons after the Longhorns exploded for 20 second-half points breaking an 8-8 halftime score.
The Tigers struck first on a 3-yard touchdown run from Quade Meyers with 33 seconds left in the first quarter, but Burwell tied the game late in the second quarter on an 18-yard pass from Barak Birch to Jase Williams.
Caleb Busch put the Longhorns up for good in the third quarter with a touchdown, and Corey Dawe had a fumble recovery in the end zone to put the Longhorns ahead 22-10.