Behind Schuster's second-half outburst, Ashland-Greenwood topples 'big rival' Wahoo

WAHOO — At halftime, Matthew Schuster and Ashland-Greenwood were in a tight battle on the road with Wahoo.
By game’s end, Schuster was hanging out on the bench and the Bluejays student section was singing Taylor Swift karaoke after a dominant second-half performance.
Schuster ran for 181 yards in the second half on just four carries, and Class C-1 No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood blew past No. 3 Wahoo 47-22 on Friday night.
“We got our ass kicked,” Wahoo coach Chad Fox said.
That was the succinct way of putting things after Ashland-Greenwood took a 21-14 lead into the locker room, then scored three times in the third quarter to break things open.
It started with Schuster, who ripped off an 86-yard touchdown run on the Bluejays’ second play from scrimmage in the third quarter.
“When you can jump on a team that quality and get up two scores, it makes you feel a little bit like you can breathe,” Ashland-Greenwood coach Ryan Thompson said. “Because they have so much firepower, and so well-coached, that there’s not a lead that’s safe on them.”
Less than five minutes after Schuster’s run quarterback Cale Jacobsen scored on a 48-yard gallop. A minute and a half after that, Jacobsen found Lane Zimmerman for a 38-yard touchdown pass after a Wahoo fumble.
Suddenly it was 41-14, and the Bluejays were well on their way to moving to 7-0. Schuster capped things with a 57-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter.
Schuster came up grabbing his left hamstring after the run and had the leg wrapped in ice for the final 11 minutes of the game, but said after he was just a little sore.
All the offensive fireworks came against a Wahoo defense that had allowed 30 total points in its first five games, and just six in its last three.
“I’m proud of all these guys. Wahoo’s always been a big rival ever since I was here in eighth grade, and we knew they were going to be tough,” Schuster said. “I think we did a good job wearing them down. Our line started winning the point of attack for our offense, and at one point we started steamrolling. We were scoring like one-, two-play drives. It was ridiculous.”
Schuster finished with 19 carries for 268 yards and four touchdowns to power an Ashland-Greenwood offense that rolled up 503 total yards, including 436 on the ground.
Jacobsen ran for 121 yards and a score to go with his 67 passing yards.
Gavin Pokorny led Wahoo (4-2) with 10 carries for 101 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Colin Ludvik finished with 12 carries for 97 yards, with a 57-yard scoring run in the first quarter.
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Wahoo, 10.9
