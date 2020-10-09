Behind Schuster's second-half outburst, Ashland-Greenwood topples 'big rival' Wahoo

Suddenly it was 41-14, and the Bluejays were well on their way to moving to 7-0. Schuster capped things with a 57-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter.

Schuster came up grabbing his left hamstring after the run and had the leg wrapped in ice for the final 11 minutes of the game, but said after he was just a little sore.

All the offensive fireworks came against a Wahoo defense that had allowed 30 total points in its first five games, and just six in its last three.

“I’m proud of all these guys. Wahoo’s always been a big rival ever since I was here in eighth grade, and we knew they were going to be tough,” Schuster said. “I think we did a good job wearing them down. Our line started winning the point of attack for our offense, and at one point we started steamrolling. We were scoring like one-, two-play drives. It was ridiculous.”

Schuster finished with 19 carries for 268 yards and four touchdowns to power an Ashland-Greenwood offense that rolled up 503 total yards, including 436 on the ground.

Jacobsen ran for 121 yards and a score to go with his 67 passing yards.