Behind Mostek, Bennington beats Elkhorn to reach program's first-ever Class B title game

A pair of 7-yard punts set up short-field touchdowns that produced the first touchdowns for both teams.

Bennington scored its in the first quarter when the defense shut down Elkhorn’s opening drive with a three-and-out. The ensuing short punt into the strong winds out of the northwest gave the Badgers the ball at the Elkhorn 47.

That’s when Mostek began working his magic on Bennington’s opening drive that covered 47 yards in seven plays. He carried the ball six times — the seventh play was a fumble by Bird — and scored on a 25-yard pitch around the left end.

The extra point by Vaughn Anderson put the Badgers ahead 7-0 with 6:16 remaining in the first quarter.

An Elkhorn fumble recovered by Badgers linebacker Austin Holtz led to Bennington’s second touchdown. Again, it was Mostek doing most of the running behind his wall of an offensive line.

A pair of first downs moved the ball to the Elkhorn 34 when Mostek took the handoff and raced around right end for his second touchdown, and Bennington had 14-0 lead with 6:45 remaining before halftime.