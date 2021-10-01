Behind Meneses, 'up-and-down' No. 3 Plattsmouth edges No. 9 Norris in Class B showdown

“He just thrives in it,” Dzuris said. “He enjoys having the ball in his hands when the game’s on the line or in any situation. He usually comes off the field looking at me like, ‘How come I didn’t get the ball three times?’ He’s that kind of guy. He’s got a great forward lean. He’s got great strength but still, it comes down to desire and wanting to make plays.”

The win means Plattsmouth stays undefeated at 6-0, and they are in the thick of it at the top of Class B. Neither team was at full strength, with each starting backup quarterbacks because their starters were injured. Plattsmouth’s Gabe Villamonte got the win over Norris’ Jakob Godtel, but it wasn’t pretty for either of them. Villamonte was 8-of-13 for 83 yards and one touchdown. Godtel finished 13-of-20 for 147 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

After a tough schedule in the first half of the season for Norris (2-4), it will be a difficult task to get back to .500. Coach Ty Twarling of Norris was pleased with his players' effort against Plattsmouth but said they need to clean some areas up.