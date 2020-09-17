Behind big first play, Columbus grounds Rockets at Seacrest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don’t judge a football team by its first play of the game, unless it’s Columbus on Thursday night at Seacrest Field.

Junior quarterback Brody Mickey broke loose for a 77-yard touchdown run on the Discoverers’ first play from scrimmage, and the visitors just kept piling it on after that.

Columbus scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions, including six in the first half in building a 34-point halftime lead before coasting to a 55-7 win over Lincoln Northeast to improve to 3-1 this season.

Mickey’s TD run looked like it was going to be stopped for a loss as he ran into a wall of Rocket defenders on the right end. He, however, reversed field and outran the Northeast defense to the edge and ended up scoring untouched.

“We had a miscommunication on the snap, it was snapped before I even said anything,” said Mickey, who finished with 73 yards rushing and completed 11 of 13 passes for 196 yards and four touchdown passes. “I kind of tried to make something out of nothing, that’s what happened. It opened up on the left side and ended up being a great play.”