Behind big first play, Columbus grounds Rockets at Seacrest

Don’t judge a football team by its first play of the game, unless it’s Columbus on Thursday night at Seacrest Field.
Junior quarterback Brody Mickey broke loose for a 77-yard touchdown run on the Discoverers’ first play from scrimmage, and the visitors just kept piling it on after that.
Columbus scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions, including six in the first half in building a 34-point halftime lead before coasting to a 55-7 win over Lincoln Northeast to improve to 3-1 this season.
Mickey’s TD run looked like it was going to be stopped for a loss as he ran into a wall of Rocket defenders on the right end. He, however, reversed field and outran the Northeast defense to the edge and ended up scoring untouched.
“We had a miscommunication on the snap, it was snapped before I even said anything,” said Mickey, who finished with 73 yards rushing and completed 11 of 13 passes for 196 yards and four touchdown passes. “I kind of tried to make something out of nothing, that’s what happened. It opened up on the left side and ended up being a great play.”
Mickey went on to throw three TD passes in the first half — 10 yards and 12 yards to Trey Kobza and a 19-yarder to Garrett Esch with eight seconds left in the half. Kobza also had a 16-yard run for a score, and Liam Blaser added a 2-yard TD run to make it 21-0 later in the opening period.
Columbus had 345 yards of its 413 yards of total offense in the first 24 minutes on just 25 snaps, 182 on the ground and 163 through the air as Mickey completed 10 of 12 passes.
“That first play really set the mood for the rest of the game,” Mickey said. “We’ve got a lot of weapons at the skilled positions, and we felt like we could do anything on offense after that.”
Mickey took over the starting quarterback spot in Week 1 when two-year starting senior CJ Fleeman suffered a season-ending knee injury. The Discoverers haven’t missed a beat with the 5-foot-9, 155-pound Mickey at the controls.
“Brody’s not a very big kid, but he’s got some speed and a lot of dynamic ability out there,” Columbus coach Craig Williams said. “But he can also throw the ball, and I think that’s what surprises people. He puts the ball where it has to be, and he did a great job of that tonight.”
The Rockets (0-4) had some success moving the ball at times, finishing with 239 total yards. But they had difficulty sustaining drives and keeping the ball away from Columbus’ potent offense.
“Columbus hit us in the mouth early and never looked back,” Northeast coach Dan Martin said. “They hit really hard, they’ve got a couple good running backs and that quarterback is really good at what they have him do.
“They’re a tough offense to stop. They got rolling and kept rolling.”
Lincoln Northeast vs. Columbus, 9.17
