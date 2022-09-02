Behind Babahavnov, Lincoln High runs past Omaha Northwest in lopsided win

Lincoln High's Julian Babahavnov moved from running back to quarterback in the second quarter last week against Lincoln Southwest after an injury to starter Adonis Hutchinson.

With Hutchinson still sidelined Friday night against Omaha Northwest, Babahavnov took the reins and never looked back in the Links' 62-12 win over the Huskies before an estimated 1,600 spectators at Beechner Athletic Complex.

Babahavnov looked comfortable at his new position in leading the Links (1-1) to a 56-6 halftime lead. The senior, who didn't play in the second half, rushed for 155 yards on just eight carries and a pair of touchdowns (20 and 15 yards) while also throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Iowa State recruit Beni Ngoyi for the first score of the game less than a minute-and-a-half into it.

"Julian did a great job last week getting thrown in there in the middle of the game, but he looked much more confident and sure of himself tonight," Lincoln High coach Mark Macke said. "Two weeks prior to last week, he hadn't had one rep at quarterback. He runs hard, can be slippery and can throw it a little bit, too. I was pleased with what I saw from him tonight."

Omaha Northwest answered that first score with a 91-yard kickoff return to the end zone by Mekhi Marks to briefly defuse the Links' momentum, but the hosts dominated the remainder of the half with multiple players contributing.

Starting running back Zion Jenkins had TD runs of 5 and 3 yards, Donald DeFrand Jr. returned a punt 32 yards for a score and a pair of backup running backs — Corlen Williams-Barney and Regiel Gaines — broke off TD sprints of 17 and 67 yards, respectively, in the second quarter.

"Those guys are dogs, too, they put the work in every day, and with the offensive line blocking like they were tonight, they're also capable of making big plays," Babahavnov said. "I'm willing to play any position to help the team win. I'm right where I want to be."

The second half was played with a running clock except for a four-minute delay in the third quarter after the teams began scuffling following a 1-yard run by Omaha Northwest quarterback Jackson Krueger along the Huskies sidelines. Following an officials' meeting and off-setting penalties, Northwest (0-2) scored on that drive when Marks lined up at quarterback and took it to the end zone from 15 yards out.

Backup quarterback Casen Bell scored the Links' only TD of the second half on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.