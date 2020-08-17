You are the owner of this article.
Beatrice's Glynn commits to play football at Minot State
Johnson-Brock State Football Championship , 11.19

Johnson-Brock's Kaden Glynn makes a one-handed catch that led to a 52-yard touchdown pass in the Class D-2 championship game in November 2018 at Memorial Stadium. It was one of three touchdowns for Glynn in the Eagles' 56-26 win over Mullen.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

When Kaden Glynn moved to Beatrice last year, he never planned to play football and was focused on eventually becoming a college basketball player.

Things have certainly changed for the senior dual-sport standout in the past 15 months.

Glynn announced on Twitter on Monday evening that he was committing to play football at NCAA Division II Minot State in the fall of 2021, ending a process in which he was receiving college interest in both sports.

Glynn went out for football late last fall at Beatrice, and in six games, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound tight end rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns and caught six passes for 127 yards.

As a sophomore at Johnson-Brock, he helped the Eagles win the 2018 Class D-2 state championship by hauling in 42 passes for 896 yards and 15 touchdowns, rushing for 334 yards and nine TDs and registering 76 tackles on defense with five interceptions.

Glynn was also an all-state guard on Johnson-Brock’s 2019 D-2 boys basketball title team. He earned honorable mention all-state honors as a junior at Beatrice last season.

