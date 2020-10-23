Beatrice heats up to overwhelm Crete in regular-season finale

BEATRICE — The 30-degree weather with a strong wind — a typical October night in Nebraska — was anything but typical for the Beatrice football team.

With 222 yards and five rushing touchdowns from Deegan Nelson, as well as four total touchdowns from quarterback Bennett Crandall, the Orangeman overpowered Crete 70-12 in their regular-season finale Friday.

“We told the kids all week that they're capable and we expect them to play hard on defense, which we did,” said Beatrice head coach Todd Ekart. “We did get some turnovers, and then offensively I think we probably played our best game of the year.”

Right from the start it seemed Beatrice had the momentum. After forcing a Crete three-and-out, the Orangemen were able to get a hand on the punt, eventually getting the ball at the Cardinals' 3-yard line.

Deegan Nelson punched it in from 1 yard out two plays later, and it was 7-0 only three minutes into the game.

After another Crete three-and-out, Crandall showcased his running ability, taking it 35 yards off a read option to inside the Cardinal 5-yard line. Beatrice once again went to Nelson inside the red zone, this time from 3 yards out to give the sophomore his second score of the night.