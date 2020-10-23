Beatrice heats up to overwhelm Crete in regular-season finale

BEATRICE — The 30-degree weather with a strong wind — a typical October night in Nebraska — was anything but typical for the Beatrice football team.
With 222 yards and five rushing touchdowns from Deegan Nelson, as well as four total touchdowns from quarterback Bennett Crandall, the Orangeman overpowered Crete 70-12 in their regular-season finale Friday.
“We told the kids all week that they're capable and we expect them to play hard on defense, which we did,” said Beatrice head coach Todd Ekart. “We did get some turnovers, and then offensively I think we probably played our best game of the year.”
Right from the start it seemed Beatrice had the momentum. After forcing a Crete three-and-out, the Orangemen were able to get a hand on the punt, eventually getting the ball at the Cardinals' 3-yard line.
Deegan Nelson punched it in from 1 yard out two plays later, and it was 7-0 only three minutes into the game.
After another Crete three-and-out, Crandall showcased his running ability, taking it 35 yards off a read option to inside the Cardinal 5-yard line. Beatrice once again went to Nelson inside the red zone, this time from 3 yards out to give the sophomore his second score of the night.
On its third drive, Crete was able to move the ball relying on the elusiveness of Isaac Kracl. But off a power option on third down, Cardinal quarterback Braden Schmeckpeper was stripped, giving the ball back to Beatrice at mid-field. Crandall eventually pounded it in from 1 yard out to make it 21-0 late in the first quarter.
Crete's next drive in the second quarter again ended with a fumble at midfield. A few plays later, Nelson ran for a 37-yard touchdown to make it 28-0.
The Cardinals drove into Beatrice territory on their next drive. But facing fourth down at the Beatrice 14, Schmeckpeper dropped back to pass, looking for Kracl on a wheel route. Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens jumped in front, forcing the third turnover of the game.
Nelson added to his explosive first half, tearing off a 55-yard touchdown run making it 35-0. Seconds later, the Orangemen recovered a squib kick, setting up Crandall's 9-yard TD run.
As time expired in the first half, Kracl ran it in for a 30-yard touchdown off a hook-and-ladder to make it 42-6 at halftime.
“I think Bennett Crandall did a great job reading when we wanted him to,” said Ekart. “… I think Deegan (Nelson) did a great job setting up his blocks, and our offensive linemen really got out and blocked on the second level.”
The Orangemen aired it out more in the second half, with Crandall getting two touchdowns throws — one to Jurgens and one to Tucker Timmerman.
The Orangemen added a couple of more scores, including a Nelson 41-yard touchdown, to wrap things up and and make it the final.
Crete ends their season at 1-7 while Beatrice (4-5) awaits its fate for the Class B playoffs starting next Friday.
