BDS seniors looking to add to their legacy in D-2 title game

Many graduate members of the 2017 squad were at BDS’ 40-36 come-from-behind win over Central Valley in the semifinals last Friday. They heaped some well-received praise on the current group afterwards.

“They told us they were really impressed with how much we’ve grown and matured as a football team and that they were tremendously proud of us,” Kyle Ardissono said. “That made us all feel good. Now we have to go out Friday night and finish it so we don’t disappoint them.”

BDS has been a comeback team this season. The Eagles wiped out a 24-8 first-half deficit to register a 50-30 win over then-No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart in Week 2. In the playoffs, BDS has been behind the past three games, including wiping out a 20-point deficit in the semifinals.

“The kids have shown they can come from behind, but we need to address why we’re getting behind in the first place and fix it this week,” Rotter said. “The great thing about this team is they don’t get rattled, they don’t get flustered, and instead of coming apart under adversity, they come together. There’s not much drama on this team, they’re very low maintenance.”