BDS seniors looking to add to their legacy in D-2 title game

Kyle Ardissono knows his history, especially as it pertains to the BDS football program where his father, Chris, is the co-head coach with Mark Rotter.
In a streak longer than the Eagle senior has been alive, Rotter and his father have guided their teams to 20 straight playoff appearances — nine as Bruning-Davenport from 2001-09 and now 11 straight with Shickley added to the mix.
During that time, there have been three state titles and a state runner-up finish, the last championship coming in Class D-2 in 2017 when Kyle Ardissono and his other Eagles classmates were freshmen. Before he was in high school, Ardissono was a student manager for his father for a number of seasons.
The past two years, BDS went undefeated in the regular season (now a 49-game regular-season winning streak) only to lose in the first round of the playoffs in 2018 and second round last fall.
“Around here, that’s just not good enough,” said Kyle Ardissono, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior who will help lead the top-ranked Eagles (11-0) against No. 7 Sandhills/Thedford (12-0) in the Class D-2 state championship game Friday at Shickley (5 p.m. kickoff).
“The teams before us got a lot farther than we did the last two years," he said, "and that’s really motivated us to get back to where we were as freshmen.”
Many graduate members of the 2017 squad were at BDS’ 40-36 come-from-behind win over Central Valley in the semifinals last Friday. They heaped some well-received praise on the current group afterwards.
“They told us they were really impressed with how much we’ve grown and matured as a football team and that they were tremendously proud of us,” Kyle Ardissono said. “That made us all feel good. Now we have to go out Friday night and finish it so we don’t disappoint them.”
BDS has been a comeback team this season. The Eagles wiped out a 24-8 first-half deficit to register a 50-30 win over then-No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart in Week 2. In the playoffs, BDS has been behind the past three games, including wiping out a 20-point deficit in the semifinals.
“The kids have shown they can come from behind, but we need to address why we’re getting behind in the first place and fix it this week,” Rotter said. “The great thing about this team is they don’t get rattled, they don’t get flustered, and instead of coming apart under adversity, they come together. There’s not much drama on this team, they’re very low maintenance.”
Senior quarterback Dominic Philippi sparks the offense with 1,201 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns while throwing for 860 yards and 16 TDs. He also leads the secondary in interceptions with six.
BDS lost standout senior running back/defensive back Aaron Mick to a torn ACL in a Week 6 win over Kenesaw, and that’s meant more responsibility for another senior, Dalton Kleinschmidt. He has 856 yards rushing and another 283 receiving on 10 catches. Kleinschmidt has scored a combined 22 touchdowns.
“Aaron’s a great player and you don’t really replace a player like that,” Rotter said. “Instead of having two guys back there (in the backfield), Dalton’s become our go-to guy. Defenses have keyed on him and made it tough, but he’s done a great job getting what he can.”
Joining Ardissono up front on the line are two other seniors — Eric Schroeder (6-4, 200) and Blake Schlegel (6-4, 255). Sophomore Easton Weber (5-11, 200) also has been a factor for the Eagles with 568 yards rushing and 130 tackles, second on the team.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
