ELMWOOD — Big plays and a big third quarter were the difference in BDS' win over Elmwood-Murdock on Friday night.
BDS relied on both of those things to take down Class D-1 No. 9 Elmwood-Murdock 52-20 in its season opener.
The Class D-1 No. 10 Eagles (1-0) turned to senior quarterback Dylan Domeier and junior utility back Aaron Mick for most of the offensive output.
BDS went on a 24-point run in the third quarter, after Elmwood-Murdock (1-1) knotted things up at 14 all early in the quarter. The Eagles scored 38 of the game’s last 44 points to blow out the Knights.
“We didn’t really change things up at half,” BDS coach Mark Rotter said. “We just addressed turnovers and penalties. Our kids really responded.”
Before BDS ran away with the game, however, Elmwood-Murdock made it interesting.
Mick hauled in three passes for 66 yards and a score in the first quarter and Dominic Quinones also scored on a touchdown pass from Domeier to give BDS a commanding 14-0 lead early on, but the Knights responded.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Drake Spohr busted a 59-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 14-6 with 8:53 left in the first half, the Knights but missed the two-point conversion pass.
Jared Drake pulled Elmwood-Murdock within two with a 40-yard score to start the third quarter and Spohr tied the game at 14 with a two-point conversion run.
“I saw us play like ourselves briefly in the second quarter and to start the third,” Elmwood-Murdock coach Lance Steffen said. “Power football is what we are. We got off the ball then, but for whatever reason after that we didn’t do it and we started playing scared.”
After that Knights' score, it was all BDS.
“We figured we could survive two or three big plays, but not four or five,” Rotter said.
“Our defense really stepped up in the final quarter and a half and slammed the door.”
BDS rushed for 276 yards in the contest, 105 from Domeier.
Domeier was also 7-for-15 through the air for 136 yards and three scores.
Elmwood-Murdock's Spohr ran for 133 yards on 24 carries. He ran for a touchdown and threw for another.
Rotter said he was pleased with the output by his defense, and big plays from his offense will be more present this year.
“We are just faster than we were last year,” Rotter said, “and with nights like tonight, we’ll keep moving in the right direction.”