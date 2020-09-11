BDS extends long regular-season winning streak with win against No. 1 FCSH

“That just shows we stick together no matter what,” said BDS senior quarterback Dominic Philippi. “That’s a great team right there, and we’re going to see them again in the (playoffs).”

While rare to have a stretch like that, Rotter says that can happen on the smaller field of eight-man football.

“In eight-man football when that momentum turns an avalanche can happen fast,” Rotter said. “We’ve been on the other side, too. It’s tough to turn it around when it starts rolling. We really got rolling there. And (FCSH running back Del Castell) is a great player. When he cramped up that helped because he wasn’t the same after that. And he’s something. Holy smokes.”

Early in the third quarter, BDS had completed its comeback from a 16-point deficit after Philippi scrambled out of trouble, and then threw a 12-yard TD pass to Aaron Mick on the far corner of the field to take a 28-24 lead.

“It wasn’t necessary the design of the play, but it worked,” Kleinschmidt said.

BDS had its season end earlier than usual last year — in the second round of the playoffs. To have a better season Rotter thought the team would be more physical, and that happened against a tough FCSH team.