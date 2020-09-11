BDS extends long regular-season winning streak with win against No. 1 FCSH

FALLS CITY — You don’t go seven seasons without losing a regular-season game in high school football like BDS has without playing some dominating football.
You just don’t expect to have such a dominating stretch in a game against the No. 1-ranked team in the state.
But Class D-2 No. 2 BDS dominated for a long stretch of the game — five consecutive touchdowns — to beat No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart 50-30 on Friday at Jug Brown Stadium.
BDS (Bruning-Davenport/Shickley) has won 45 consecutive games in the regular season, coming over seven seasons, including the 2017 state championships season.
The BDS’ seniors have won 33 of 35 high school games.
But that streak was on life support when Falls City Sacred Heart took a 24-8 lead with five minutes left in the second quarter.
“It looked like we were going to get blown off the face of the earth,” said BDS co-coach Mark Rotter. “That (fumble return for a TD) really changed things and gave us energy. We were in about as big of trouble as you can be in.”
The game began to turn a few plays later when FCSH fumbled catching a punt and Dalton Kleinschmidt returned the fumble 30 yards for a TD.
That was the start of five straight scores for BDS over three quarters that turned a 24-8 deficit into a 42-24 lead.
“That just shows we stick together no matter what,” said BDS senior quarterback Dominic Philippi. “That’s a great team right there, and we’re going to see them again in the (playoffs).”
While rare to have a stretch like that, Rotter says that can happen on the smaller field of eight-man football.
“In eight-man football when that momentum turns an avalanche can happen fast,” Rotter said. “We’ve been on the other side, too. It’s tough to turn it around when it starts rolling. We really got rolling there. And (FCSH running back Del Castell) is a great player. When he cramped up that helped because he wasn’t the same after that. And he’s something. Holy smokes.”
Early in the third quarter, BDS had completed its comeback from a 16-point deficit after Philippi scrambled out of trouble, and then threw a 12-yard TD pass to Aaron Mick on the far corner of the field to take a 28-24 lead.
“It wasn’t necessary the design of the play, but it worked,” Kleinschmidt said.
BDS had its season end earlier than usual last year — in the second round of the playoffs. To have a better season Rotter thought the team would be more physical, and that happened against a tough FCSH team.
“It happened from the second quarter on,” Rotter said. “For the first 1½ quarters it looked exactly like the Cross County playoff game when we were just being manhandled.”
In the second half BDS kept coming at FCSH with different players carrying the ball.
“I think when they got up on us I think they thought we’d give up, which most of their opponents probably do,” Rotter said. “And we didn’t give up. We kept fighting and fighting and fighting.”
Philippi rushed for 129. He had two rushing scores and threw for a TD.
Kleinschmidt rushed for 103 yards.
FCSH (2-1) had won 11 straight regular-season games over two seasons.
BDS 50, FALLS CITY SACRED HEART 30
|BDS
|8
|12
|8
|22
|--
|50
|Falls City SH
|18
|6
|0
|6
|--
|30
SH--Casteel 4 run (conversion failed)
BDS--Kleinschmidt 20 pass from Philippi (Philippi run)
SH--Casteel 7 pass from Jordan (conversion failed)
SH--Fiegener 47 pass from Jordan (conversion failed)
SH--Casteel 3 run (conversion failed)
BDS--Kleinschmidt 31 fumble recovery (conversion failed)
BDS--Philippi 4 run (conversion failed)
BDS--Mick 12 pass from Philippe (Weber run)
BDS--Philippe 1 run (conversion failed)
BDS--Mick 18 run (Mick run)
SH--Fiegener 45 pass from Jordan (conversion failed)
BDS--Kleinschmidt 14 run (Mick run)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!