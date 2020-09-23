Basketball concepts paying off at wide receiver for North Star's Elliott

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a 6-foot-2 forward in basketball, Jace Elliott’s favorite part of the game is muscling out an opponent in the paint, going high and getting the rebound.

The Lincoln North Star junior applies those same principles to the football field, and that’s why he’s beginning to emerge as someone to watch among the class of 2022 wide receivers in Class A.

It was apparent on his 34-yard touchdown reception last Friday against North Platte when he outjumped two Bulldog defenders and high-pointed the ball to make the catch in the end zone.

“He’s had several of those the last couple weeks where he’s used body control and being able to fight with the lower half of his body to get himself in position to go up and make a play on the ball,” North Star coach Tony Kobza said. “That’s why we try to sell basketball players that football is a way for them to get better as well.”

Elliott was a basketball-first athlete when he came to high school. His freshman year of football changed all that, then his sophomore season provided even more proof that the switch in emphasis from the gym to the gridiron was a good move.

Elliott caught 31 passes for 327 yards a year ago, but 13 of those receptions came against North Platte for 128 yards and a touchdown.