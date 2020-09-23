Basketball concepts paying off at wide receiver for North Star's Elliott

As a 6-foot-2 forward in basketball, Jace Elliott’s favorite part of the game is muscling out an opponent in the paint, going high and getting the rebound.
The Lincoln North Star junior applies those same principles to the football field, and that’s why he’s beginning to emerge as someone to watch among the class of 2022 wide receivers in Class A.
It was apparent on his 34-yard touchdown reception last Friday against North Platte when he outjumped two Bulldog defenders and high-pointed the ball to make the catch in the end zone.
“He’s had several of those the last couple weeks where he’s used body control and being able to fight with the lower half of his body to get himself in position to go up and make a play on the ball,” North Star coach Tony Kobza said. “That’s why we try to sell basketball players that football is a way for them to get better as well.”
Elliott was a basketball-first athlete when he came to high school. His freshman year of football changed all that, then his sophomore season provided even more proof that the switch in emphasis from the gym to the gridiron was a good move.
Elliott caught 31 passes for 327 yards a year ago, but 13 of those receptions came against North Platte for 128 yards and a touchdown.
“I just fell in love with football my freshman year,” said Elliott, who at 185 pounds this fall is 20 pounds heavier than he was as a sophomore, but also faster.
“I thought I was pretty good at it and I kept getting better at it,” he added. “Then the North Platte game last year showed me what was possible. I thought I only had seven (receptions) or something like that, so to find out it was 13 was a big surprise for me.”
Defenses have started keying on Elliott, but that’s opened up other Navigator receivers and allowed quarterback DJ McGarvie to spread out the attack.
Elliott has become more of a deep-ball threat this season rather than a possession receiver, with 15 catches for 324 yards and four touchdowns. Dylan Hallett, a 5-9 sophomore, has emerged as a weapon with a team-high 19 catches for 328 yards and two scores. Senior Cole Coffey has hauled in 16 passes for 234 yards and a pair of TDs.
What got Elliott on the field first as a sophomore, however, was his ability to block on the edge and not being shy about mixing it up physically with linebackers and defensive backs.
He’s now combined that desire for contact with an array of skills as a wide receiver and an ability to connect with McGarvie in almost any situation.
“DJ’s really good at getting out of the pocket and throwing,” Elliott said. “I just find an open area when the play goes wrong. I just try to get where I feel like it’d be best for him to throw to.”
Elliott continues to work on getting faster and more explosive, an area Kobza said he’s seen noticeably improve from a year ago. The coach thinks Elliott has other intangibles that can make up for not possessing sprinter speed and turn him into a player college coaches should be recruiting.
“If you look at his numbers from last year and what he’s starting to show this year, college coaches will start paying attention,” said Kobza, whose 3-2 Navigators play at Lincoln Pius X on Friday. “With his frame and his ability to catch the football, he’s very capable of being a good possession receiver at the next level.
“Jace is someone who is going to benefit big time next summer going to (college) camps and getting that exposure,” he added.
