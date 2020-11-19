Back when state football finals were played at home sites, 'people and communities would go bonkers'

"It was just so awesome," Hingst said. "Right now I've got goosebumps all over my arm.

"Our locker room is immediately opposite of the football field (and there is a) driveway through there. We would normally come out of our locker room and there would be some fans. On that night, because of the amount of people, it was like a parting of the sea for our kids to go 15, 20 yards to go across that driving area, because already people were stuffed in there. It was amazing."

By the end of the night, Milford was Class C-1 state champions, winning 21-10.

There was another perk to hosting a state final. No one was going to tell you to leave the field.

The Milford players and their families stayed on the field for quite some time afterward to celebrate the school's first football championship.

Hingst, who just completed his 42nd season, said he was talking to some of his current players just this week about playing for a state title in Milford.

Was that better than playing at Memorial Stadium? his players asked. No way, right?

"It was so intense because the crowd isn't back," Hingst said. "In an 80,000- or 90,000-seat stadium, they are not on the field right with you. The noise was much bigger."