Back when state football finals were played at home sites, 'people and communities would go bonkers'

Tim Aylward remembers peering out the window and spotting the many signs.
It was a beautiful Saturday in November in 1995, the Cornhuskers were idle and the Lincoln Pius X football team was on a bus en route to Aurora for a Class B state championship tilt.
The Huskies were seeking their first championship and if you lived in Aurora, you were likely headed to the game. Aylward's 12-0 Thunderbolts were entering enemy territory.
"I can still remember coming into town, into Aurora on the bus and every other house had a sign out in their front yard about, 'Go Huskies,' and 'Beat the Bolts,'" Aylward said. "It just made for a great deal."
A matchup featuring two great running teams and two great defenses was won by the Thunderbolts 24-7. More than 3,000 people were there.
A Gatorade bucket bath for Aylward kick-started the celebration.
"It was cold," said Alyward, who also led Pius X to state titles in 1997, 1998 and 2004.
For one day, Aurora was one of a handful of communities at a fever pitch for high school football. Back then, the state finals were played at home sites.
Beginning in 1996, the championship games moved to Memorial Stadium, giving players a chance to play where their heroes did. Because of COVID-19 limitations and restrictions, this year's state football finals are returning to home sites for the first time in 25 years.
Come Friday, Pierce, Fremont, Burwell and Shickley will be football capitals of the state. The Omaha area has claim to the Class A and B finals.
Those signs along the highway that normally greet a team as it leaves town for Lincoln will now be there to welcome the opposition.
No doubt, there is something special about playing at Memorial Stadium. Players were bummed to learn of the change last Friday night. But there also is something poetic about the bigger-than-life atmospheres created by towns hosting championship events.
The biggest game in town, one could say.
About 50 minutes from Aurora …
Marty Hingst would know.
The longtime Milford coach led the Eagles to a state title on their home field in 1995 and followed with a state title run in 1996 at Memorial Stadium.
Milford was set to host Battle Creek in ’95, and school officials expected a big crowd after seeing 1,500 fans show up for previous playoff games. Extra bleachers were brought in for the championship game.
"We're thinking, 'OK, there's going to be more for the finals,' but we never expected as many as what actually came," Hingst said.
More than 3,000 people showed up.
"It was just so awesome," Hingst said. "Right now I've got goosebumps all over my arm.
"Our locker room is immediately opposite of the football field (and there is a) driveway through there. We would normally come out of our locker room and there would be some fans. On that night, because of the amount of people, it was like a parting of the sea for our kids to go 15, 20 yards to go across that driving area, because already people were stuffed in there. It was amazing."
By the end of the night, Milford was Class C-1 state champions, winning 21-10.
There was another perk to hosting a state final. No one was going to tell you to leave the field.
The Milford players and their families stayed on the field for quite some time afterward to celebrate the school's first football championship.
Hingst, who just completed his 42nd season, said he was talking to some of his current players just this week about playing for a state title in Milford.
Was that better than playing at Memorial Stadium? his players asked. No way, right?
"It was so intense because the crowd isn't back," Hingst said. "In an 80,000- or 90,000-seat stadium, they are not on the field right with you. The noise was much bigger."
About 64 minutes from Milford …
Joe Anderson knew immediately that a clash with Hastings St. Cecilia at historic Duncan Field was not a typical game.
"Pulling up in a bus and getting off and basically seeing a sea of orange," said Anderson, who was a senior on that Oakland-Craig team. "Our whole town was there waiting for us, basically."
In 1995, an undefeated Oakland-Craig team traveled to Hastings to play the Bluehawks.
Like in Aurora and Milford, the place was packed. Each bleacher space was spoken for, and the standing-room areas that circled the field were about 10 people deep. It was intense and it was loud.
"I just remember tackling people out of bounds and then you'd have all these college kids and alumni beating on your helmet and there to help you up," Anderson said. "It was just really crazy because the people were so close."
Back then, the state playoffs were divided by west and east brackets and the host-site determination rotated. The west representative would host one year, and the east got the game the following season.
Oakland-Craig pulled out a hard-fought 27-13 victory. Afterward, Oakland-Craig's football PA announcer climbed into the crow's nest to read off player names during the medal presentation, and the team made a stop at Chances "R" in York before heading home with a new trophy.
Anderson has been on both sides. He played for a championship on another team's field, and he also has coached three Oakland-Craig teams to state championship games. His 2019 squad won a Class C-2 title.
"Playing in Memorial Stadium is obviously a dream of a lot of these kids, and I guess I hope they don't ever take that away," he said.
A unique chance in 2020
This is Mark Wortman's 41st season coaching Elkhorn, and his Antlers have a chance to win a state championship on their home field. They host Aurora at 6 p.m. Friday.
Elkhorn has played in 10 Class B finals — some at home sites and some at Memorial Stadium — so Wortman has a lot of memories from those games.
The 1989 final at Pierce (they love their football at Pierce, by the way): brutally cold.
The 1992 championship was played on Elkhorn's home field and the Antlers defeated Lexington, Wortman's native hometown.
"The community, it's all wrapped up and it's really cool," Wortman said. "We like going down to Lincoln, obviously, but there's something about the hometown atmosphere."
Obviously, crowds of 3,000 won't be seen Friday because of the pandemic.
But that won't take away from the intimate settings. Six home teams will aim to celebrate on their home fields, with no one telling them it's time to leave the field. Six other teams will look to leave town with a gold-plated trophy on the bus.
The state finals will return to Memorial Stadium in 2021. But for one night, the 2020 state finals will serve as a salute to the past.
"People and communities would go bonkers," Wortman said. "It's not going to be quite like that this year, obviously, with COVID, but that's what it was."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!