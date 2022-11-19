B state championship: A tale-of-the-tape look at Bennington, Omaha Gross

Bennington goes for two titles in a row, while Omaha Gross tries for its first since 2012 in a meeting of unbeatens.

Game info: 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Stadium. TV — Nebraska Public Media.

No. 1 Bennington

Record: 12-0.

Coach: Kam Lenhart.

Road to the finals: First round — def. Beatrice 50-7. Quarterfinals — def. Elkhorn North 34-13. Semifinals — def. Waverly 23-7.

State playoff appearances: 27. Finals appearances: 3.

Impact players:

QB Trey Bird, 6-0, 170, sr., 154-258 passing, 2,207 yds., 31 TDs, 59 car. 320 yds., four TDs; RB Nick Colvert 5-7, 160, sr., 203 car., 1,626 yds., 20 TDs, 17 catches, 218 yds., five TDs; WR Isaac Conner, 6-1, 195, sr., 60 catches, 1,012 yds., 13 TDs; LB Kyler Lauridsen, 5-9, 145, so., 95 tackles, four sacks, three INTs.

Bread and butter

It's complementary football at its finest, with Bennington's dynamic offense — including 2,200-yard passer Trey Bird, 1,600-yard rusher Nick Colvert, and 1,000-yard receiver Isaac Conner, putting the Badgers in front and letting the defense go to work. Bennington allows only eight points per game, giving up more than 14 just once. And when opponents resort to the pass game after falling behind, the Badgers have picked off 14 passes and come up with 19 sacks.

No. 3 Omaha Gross

Record: 12-0.

Coach: Tom VanHaute.

Road to the finals: First round — def. Mount Michael 42-0. Quarterfinals: def. York 42-6. Semifinals: def. Scottsbluff 49-35.

State playoff appearances: 27. Finals appearances: 3.

Impact players: RB/LB Jake Garcia, 6-0, 200, sr., 181 car., 1,850 yds., 25 TDs; QB Colby Duncan, 6-1, 170, jr., 90-145, 1,481 yds., 18 TDs, 61 car., 281 yds, 5 TDs; WR Westin Miller Ayivi, 5-8, 160, jr., 20 catches, 457 yds., four TDs; LB John Nosbisch, 5-9, 155, jr., 87 tackles, two INTs, two fumble recoveries.

Bread and butter

Gross has won its share of blowouts, but the Cougars have shown toughness in close wins over Elkhorn early in the regular season and against Scottsbluff in the semifinals. In Jake Garcia, Gross has one of the best running backs in Class B, and Colby Duncan is dangerous in the passing game, spreading his 90 completions around to nine receivers.

Chris Basnett's pick: Bennington is the top dog until somebody stops them. Can Gross be that team? Maybe, but it's hard to pick against the squad that's won 25 games in a row. Tuesday will make it 26.