B state championship: A tale-of-the-tape look at Bennington, Omaha Gross

Bennington goes for two titles in a row, while Omaha Gross tries for its first since 2012 in a meeting of unbeatens.
Game info: 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Stadium. TV — Nebraska Public Media. Road to the finals: First round — def. Beatrice 50-7. Quarterfinals — def. Elkhorn North 34-13. Semifinals — def. Waverly 23-7. State playoff appearances: 27. Finals appearances: 3.
Bennington's Trey Bird (13) throws the ball during the game against Elkhorn on Sept. 24 in Bennington.
KATY COWELL, Omaha World-Herald file photo
QB Trey Bird, 6-0, 170, sr., 154-258 passing, 2,207 yds., 31 TDs, 59 car. 320 yds., four TDs; RB Nick Colvert 5-7, 160, sr., 203 car., 1,626 yds., 20 TDs, 17 catches, 218 yds., five TDs; WR Isaac Conner, 6-1, 195, sr., 60 catches, 1,012 yds., 13 TDs; LB Kyler Lauridsen, 5-9, 145, so., 95 tackles, four sacks, three INTs.
It's complementary football at its finest, with Bennington's dynamic offense — including 2,200-yard passer Trey Bird, 1,600-yard rusher Nick Colvert, and 1,000-yard receiver Isaac Conner, putting the Badgers in front and letting the defense go to work. Bennington allows only eight points per game, giving up more than 14 just once. And when opponents resort to the pass game after falling behind, the Badgers have picked off 14 passes and come up with 19 sacks.
Road to the finals: First round — def. Mount Michael 42-0. Quarterfinals: def. York 42-6. Semifinals: def. Scottsbluff 49-35. State playoff appearances: 27. Finals appearances: 3. Impact players: RB/LB Jake Garcia, 6-0, 200, sr., 181 car., 1,850 yds., 25 TDs; QB Colby Duncan, 6-1, 170, jr., 90-145, 1,481 yds., 18 TDs, 61 car., 281 yds, 5 TDs; WR Westin Miller Ayivi, 5-8, 160, jr., 20 catches, 457 yds., four TDs; LB John Nosbisch, 5-9, 155, jr., 87 tackles, two INTs, two fumble recoveries.
Gross has won its share of blowouts, but the Cougars have shown toughness in close wins over Elkhorn early in the regular season and against Scottsbluff in the semifinals. In Jake Garcia, Gross has one of the best running backs in Class B, and Colby Duncan is dangerous in the passing game, spreading his 90 completions around to nine receivers.
Chris Basnett's pick: Bennington is the top dog until somebody stops them. Can Gross be that team? Maybe, but it's hard to pick against the squad that's won 25 games in a row. Tuesday will make it 26.
Photos: Parkview Christian, Pawnee City meet in six-man state championship
Parkview Christian's Jaxton Spencheck is shown before the six-man state championship game against Parkview Christian on Friday at Foster Field in Kearney.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian's Brayden Bayliss is tackled by Pawnee City's Atreyu Kling in the first half of the six-man state championship game Friday at Foster Field in Kearney.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian prepares to take the field for the six-man state championship game against Pawnee City on Friday at Foster Field in Kearney.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian's Chandler Page (left) is embraced by Jaxton Spencheck after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter during the D-6 championship match on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Cope Stadium in Kearney.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian's Brayden Bayliss drinks water during the six-man state championship game against Pawnee City on Friday at Foster Field in Kearney.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pawnee City's Justin Pierce is sacked by Parkview Christian's Jaxton Spencheck in the first quarter of the six-man state championship game Friday at Foster Field in Kearney.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pawnee City's Anthony Kling (first left) is tackled by Parkview Christian's Thomas Copeland (left) and Alexander Rohrbaugh in the first quarter of the six-man state championship game Friday at Foster Field in Kearney.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian's Jaxton Spencheck reacts during the six-man state championship game against Pawnee City on Friday at Foster Field in Kearney.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pawnee City's Joseph Marteney celebrates with Andy Maloley after a touchdown in the second quarter of the six-man state championship game against Parkview Christian on Friday at Foster Field in Kearney.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian players celebrate a win over Pawnee City in the six-man state championship game Friday at Foster Field in Kearney.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian head coach PJ Book (center) embraces Chandler Page (left) and Anthony Page after the Patriots defeated Pawnee City in the six-man state championship game Friday at Foster Field in Kearney.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian's Elijah Colbert (left) celebrates alongside his teammates after the Patriots defeated Pawnee City in the six-man state championship game Friday at Foster Field in Kearney.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian lifts the six-man state football championship trophy after the Patriots defeated Pawnee City
on Friday at Foster Field in Kearney.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Parkview Christian's Chandler Page is brought down by Pawnee City's Tyler Tegtmeier (left) and Anthony Kling during the six-man state championship game Friday at Foster Field in Kearney.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Contact the writer at
cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @ChrisBasnettLJS.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!