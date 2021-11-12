Aurora wipes away 10-point deficit in fourth quarter to defeat Omaha Skutt

AURORA – Austin Allen was here Friday night watching his high school compete for a spot in the Class B final.
The Husker senior tight end had to be happy how Aurora wrapped up another trip to Lincoln.
Senior tight end Preston Ramaeckers snuck free and hauled in a 19-yard go-ahead touchdown from junior quarterback Drew Knust to lift the No. 4 Huskies to a 21-17 come-from-behind win against No. 5 Omaha Skutt in the state football semifinals at Aurora High School.
Aurora (10-2) trailed 17-7 in the fourth quarter before putting together back-to-back scoring drives.
The Huskies pulled to within three points on Carlos Collazo’s 11-yard touchdown with 9 minutes, 36 seconds remaining. A defensive stop set up the winning drive, and Skutt came up empty in two attempts to rally, including a desperation throw to the end zone on fourth down from Omaha Skutt quarterback with 1:01 remaining.
Collazo, a bruising junior running back, was a handful for the Skutt defense.
Aurora struck first when Collazo broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
But the SkyHawks (8-4) struck back with the legs and arm of Baker. The Wyoming quarterback recruit scampered for 21 yards to begin a drive and then hit tight end Brandt Pickrell for a 33-yard gain, which helped set up an 8-yard touchdown run by Becker.
After halting a 12-play Aurora drive, Skutt drove down and took a 10-7 lead on Noah Boyd’s 46-yard field goal.
Friday’s game matched up two programs that know a lot about how to get to Memorial Stadium. Aurora was seeking a return trip to the Class B championship after losing to Elkhorn in the 2020 final. The Huskies had made the state final eight times before this season.
Omaha Skutt was in the final the previous four seasons, including state championship wins in 2018 and 2019 under Turman. The SkyHawks were seeking their ninth finals appearance.
