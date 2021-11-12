Aurora wipes away 10-point deficit in fourth quarter to defeat Omaha Skutt

AURORA – Austin Allen was here Friday night watching his high school compete for a spot in the Class B final.

The Husker senior tight end had to be happy how Aurora wrapped up another trip to Lincoln.

Senior tight end Preston Ramaeckers snuck free and hauled in a 19-yard go-ahead touchdown from junior quarterback Drew Knust to lift the No. 4 Huskies to a 21-17 come-from-behind win against No. 5 Omaha Skutt in the state football semifinals at Aurora High School.

Aurora (10-2) trailed 17-7 in the fourth quarter before putting together back-to-back scoring drives.

The Huskies pulled to within three points on Carlos Collazo’s 11-yard touchdown with 9 minutes, 36 seconds remaining. A defensive stop set up the winning drive, and Skutt came up empty in two attempts to rally, including a desperation throw to the end zone on fourth down from Omaha Skutt quarterback with 1:01 remaining.

Collazo, a bruising junior running back, was a handful for the Skutt defense.

Aurora struck first when Collazo broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown in the first quarter.