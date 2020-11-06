Aurora holds off Norris as offensive shootout gives way to 'D' in second half

FIRTH — Nobody scored in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Class B football quarterfinal playoff game after Norris and Aurora had both gotten their defensive mistakes out of their system earlier.

But it was No. 8 Aurora that held the narrow advantage and came away with a 28-21 win over the No. 6 Titans at Norris High School.

“We did some great things, but we also took advantage of some miscues,” Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said.

One of those came at the very start of the game. Norris took the opening kickoff then fumbled on its second play from scrimmage. Mackenson Owens ran for a 9-yard score, the first of four on the night, to give Aurora the early lead. The junior finished the game with 162 yards on the ground.

The Huskies built a two-score lead in the second quarter but couldn’t quite pull away. Norris tight end James Carnie caught two contested touchdowns, one from 23 yards out and the other from 33.

Then, a botched third-down snap by Aurora set Norris up with great field position, and quarterback Cooper Hausmann hit running back Ben Landgren on a check-down, and Landgren took 24 yards for the score. The Huskies held a 22-21 lead at the half.