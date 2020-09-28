Auburn all-state point guard Binder takes on a much less glamorous role in football

As a center and guard on offense, Binder helps pave the way for an Auburn running attack that averages 241 yards per game. On defense, Binder leads the team in tackles with 65, 18 of which came in the Christian game.

Auburn coach Tony Janssen knows a basketball player the caliber of Binder could avoid risking injury and instead head home every day after school in the fall to work on his basketball game at the full-sized court the Binder family has inside a barn on their farm.

Janssen said the basketball players who have helped Auburn bring a 35-game winning streak into the upcoming season create a winning culture in football, as well.

“There just aren’t that many guys who have that sort of basketball career who play football anymore,” Janssen said. “But Cam wants to come out and help his teammates and is willing to take on the role of doing the dirty work to help his team be successful. He’s a competitor, and he’ll do whatever we ask him to do if he thinks it will help us win.”

Janssen’s star on offense, senior quarterback Brody Darnell, also is a multi-sport athlete who is headed to Iowa Western next year to play baseball. Darnell already has more than 1,160 yards of total offense this season with 611 yards passing and three touchdowns and a team-high 549 yards rushing and nine more scores.