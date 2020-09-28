Auburn all-state point guard Binder takes on a much less glamorous role in football

Cam Binder is already a unique high school athlete.
He was the star player on two straight boys state basketball championship teams and hit two game-winning shots at state as a sophomore, including one in the 2019 finals that secured a title.
But the Auburn senior may have one more distinction no one else can claim — a two-time all-state point guard who wears No. 53 when he’s on the football field.
In the fall, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Binder transforms himself into an offensive lineman and linebacker, not the usual combination of football positions for a basketball guard who has Division II college hoop scholarship offers and a number of Division I schools showing interest.
“I used to be a quarterback and a running back before I got to high school, but I had to do what the team needed me to do,” said Binder, who has basketball scholarship offers from Nebraska-Kearney and Minot State, but is also getting attention from North Dakota State, Army, Air Force, Princeton and VMI.
“I love playing football; it’s fun stuff,” added Binder, who plays on the Bulldog golf team in the spring. “I’m a big high school sports guy. I feel like I should be doing a sport in every season to help and support my school.”
But Binder isn’t satisfied with simply a football participation award. He’s a major contributor to a Bulldog team that’s a strong Class C-1 ratings contender with a 4-1 record after toppling previously unbeaten Lincoln Christian 28-10 last Friday.
As a center and guard on offense, Binder helps pave the way for an Auburn running attack that averages 241 yards per game. On defense, Binder leads the team in tackles with 65, 18 of which came in the Christian game.
Auburn coach Tony Janssen knows a basketball player the caliber of Binder could avoid risking injury and instead head home every day after school in the fall to work on his basketball game at the full-sized court the Binder family has inside a barn on their farm.
Janssen said the basketball players who have helped Auburn bring a 35-game winning streak into the upcoming season create a winning culture in football, as well.
“There just aren’t that many guys who have that sort of basketball career who play football anymore,” Janssen said. “But Cam wants to come out and help his teammates and is willing to take on the role of doing the dirty work to help his team be successful. He’s a competitor, and he’ll do whatever we ask him to do if he thinks it will help us win.”
Janssen’s star on offense, senior quarterback Brody Darnell, also is a multi-sport athlete who is headed to Iowa Western next year to play baseball. Darnell already has more than 1,160 yards of total offense this season with 611 yards passing and three touchdowns and a team-high 549 yards rushing and nine more scores.
It’s been his passing ability that’s kept defenses off-balance and unable to stack up the box to stop the run like they did last season.
“I spent the winter lifting weights, getting stronger and getting my arm in shape, then when we didn’t have a spring baseball season (because of COVID-19), I kept going with that through the spring,” said Darnell, whose older brother, former Super-Stater Baily Darnell, plays safety at South Dakota State.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!