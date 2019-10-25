Ashland-Greenwood’s offensive weapons were on full display Friday night as the Class C-1 fourth-ranked Bluejays captured the District C1-1 title with a 41-19 win against Lincoln Lutheran at Abel Stadium.
Senior quarterback Hunter Washburn threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns as the Bluejays found success in the passing game with the Warriors keying on Ashland-Greenwood all-state running back Bryce Kitrell.
“We feel like we’ve got a good complement of players,” Bluejays coach Ryan Thompson said. “They’re really unselfish kids and they know eventually they’ll get the ball. They’ll do whatever is good for the team.”
After trailing briefly at 13-7 midway through the second quarter, Washburn connected on two of his three scoring tosses before intermission to put the Bluejays on top to stay.
His first, a 77-yard strike to Cole Jacobsen, came on a slant play in which the sophomore standout receiver caught it in stride, turned on the jets and outran all Warrior defenders to the end zone.
Washburn then hooked up with senior Seth Novak from 60 yards on the Bluejays' ensuing possession to make it 19-13.
A final pitch-and-catch to senior tight end Kyle VonRentzell set Ashland-Greenwood up at the Warriors 1-yard line. Kitrell scored the first of his two rushing TDs on the following play to make it 27-13.
Thompson tipped his cap to his offensive coaches for the second-quarter offensive outburst.
“Number one, credit our offensive coaches in the booth for seeing what they were giving us” Thompson said. “I trust our guys 100 percent and they trust each other.”
Sophomore quarterback Josh Duitsman fired three touchdown passes and amassed 177 yards passing for the Warriors (5-4). Senior wide receiver Josh Puelz hauled in two TD catches.
Lincoln Lutheran’s defense did an admirable job slowing down Kitrell, holding him to just 49 yards rushing on 17 carries.
The Bluejays capped an unbeaten regular season at 9-0 for the first time since 2014 and for just the third time since the program began back in the late 1800s. It was the third district title for Ashland-Greenwood.
“Any time you start piling up wins, you want to finish on top,” Thompson said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team. This senior class has been through a lot, and I can’t say enough about them leading us to an undefeated season.”