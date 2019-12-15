Ashland-Greenwood's Kitrell commits to Ohio

Ashland-Greenwood all-state running back Bryce Kitrell has decided to join his older brother on the Ohio football team.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Bluejay senior announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon his intent to become a Bobcat. His older brother, Brett, is a 6-3, 302-pound junior offensive lineman for the Bobcats, who face Nevada in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho on Jan. 3.
The younger Kitrell led Ashland-Greenwood to a 10-1 season and a quarterfinal finish in the Class C-1 playoffs this fall by rushing for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns and registering 53 tackles defensively with three sacks and a 50-yard interception return for a TD.
Kitrell was also a threat as a punt returner with four returns for touchdowns and a 12.4 yards per return average.
Kitrell is projected as a running back or a safety at Ohio, coached by former Husker head coach Frank Solich.