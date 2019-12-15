You are the owner of this article.
Ashland-Greenwood's Kitrell commits to Ohio
Ashland-Greenwood's Kitrell commits to Ohio

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 10.25

Ashland-Greenwood's Bryce Kitrell (25) runs with the ball as he is tackled by Lincoln Lutheran's Max Bartels (10) at Nebraska Wesleyan's Abel Stadium on Friday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Ashland-Greenwood all-state running back Bryce Kitrell has decided to join his older brother on the Ohio football team.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Bluejay senior announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon his intent to become a Bobcat. His older brother, Brett, is a 6-3, 302-pound junior offensive lineman for the Bobcats, who face Nevada in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho on Jan. 3.

The younger Kitrell led Ashland-Greenwood to a 10-1 season and a quarterfinal finish in the Class C-1 playoffs this fall by rushing for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns and registering 53 tackles defensively with three sacks and a 50-yard interception return for a TD.

Kitrell was also a threat as a punt returner with four returns for touchdowns and a 12.4 yards per return average.

Kitrell is projected as a running back or a safety at Ohio, coached by former Husker head coach Frank Solich.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

