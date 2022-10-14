Ashland-Greenwood defense stands tall, shuts down high-powered Omaha Roncalli

One final time inside its own territory, the Ashland-Greenwood defense stood up.

The Class C-1 No. 4-ranked Bluejays, under siege all night from one of the top offenses in the class, sacked Omaha Roncalli quarterback Brady McGill on the game’s final play from the A-G 38-yard line to cap a 13-9 victory that felt a lot like the playoff games the two programs will play in the coming weeks.

No. 6 Roncalli (6-2) came into Friday’s game with an offense that had scored 30 or more points in each of its previous seven games, including 35 in the Crimson Pride’s only loss, to No. 2-ranked Pierce.

Ashland-Greenwood (7-1) countered with a defense that had given up more than 21 points just once, in a 33-14 loss to No. 1 Aurora — a unit that also owned three shutouts and two other games allowing 10 or fewer points.

When it came down to it, the Bluejays’ defense had just enough.

Roncalli ran 18 plays inside A-G’s 30 in the first half, and came away with just three points on McGill’s second-quarter, 24-yard field goal.

By game’s end, the Crimson Pride had run 30 plays inside the Ashland-Greenwood 30. But Roncalli’s only other points came on its opening drive of the third quarter, a 13-play, 85-yard march that ended with Wyatt Yetter’s 1-yard scoring run.

“We came in with a plan, and we executed at a high level,” Ashland-Greenwood coach Ryan Thompson said. “That kid (McGill) is so good, and his receivers run such good routes — they displayed it on their one touchdown drive there. So I can’t give more praise to my team. I’m proud of them.”

The Crimson Pride lost a fumble on A-G’s 29 in the first quarter. They missed a field goal after blocking a punt and taking over at the Bluejays’ 24-yard line in the second quarter. Another drive that started in Ashland-Greenwood territory, at the 46-yard line, ended with another missed field goal.

Even Roncalli’s touchdown ended with a blocked PAT.

McGill, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound gunslinger who had thrown for more than 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns against just two interceptions before Friday, finished 8-for-21 for 119 yards and a pick Friday. More than half those yards — 72 — came on three completions on Roncalli’s opening drive of the second half.

The lion’s share of Roncalli’s offense came from running back Yetter, who bruised his way to 33 carries for 148 yards.

“Give it to their defense,” Roncalli coach Tom Kassing said. “They took a lot of things away from us that we like to do. We could drive the field, but when we got into the red zone we had a hard time scoring.”

Ashland-Greenwood, meanwhile, got all the points it would need on one big play in the first quarter and another in the fourth.

Freshman Derek Tonjes took a pitch on an end-around action and connected with Lleyton West for a 58-yard touchdown pass five minutes into the game.

Over the rest of the first half, the Bluejays ran just six plays in Roncalli territory.

After halftime, Ashland-Greenwood wouldn’t cross the 50-yard line until its penultimate possession, when Dane Jacobsen hit a wide-open Isaac Carson on a slant for a 40-yard touchdown with 7:43 left in the game.

Jacobsen finished 12-for-20 for 110 yards. Drake Zimmerman ran for 102 yards on 19 carries for the Bluejays.

“Our coaches, I mean, they’ve probably been preparing for this game for a month,” Jacobsen said. “… We come out and execute every week. That just shows how much grit we have.”