Ashland-Greenwood completes comeback to stay perfect, Ryan Thompson earns win No. 100

ASHLAND — The football is still really good at Ashland-Greenwood.
The Class C-1 second-ranked Bluejays made big plays on both offense and defense in the second half to beat No. 6 Wayne 21-11 on Friday.
The Bluejays improved to 4-0 this season. And over the past four years combined, the Bluejays are 31-5, with back-to-back 10-win seasons.
Milestone win: Ashland-Greenwood coach Ryan Thompson got his 100th victory at the school. After the game, the crowd honored him, and then Thompson went into the stands to greet his family.
In high school, Thompson played eight-man football at St. Edward.
Thompson has been the head coach since 2008. He’s taken the Bluejays to the playoffs in 10 of 12 seasons, including two state runner-up seasons.
While many high school coaches call the offensive plays, Thompson is the defensive coordinator. Assistant coach Nate Tonjes calls the plays on offense.
“When I was coming up (at Ashland-Greenwood), I was the defensive coordinator and Nate Tonjes was the offensive coordinator, so it was just a seamless transition,” Thompson said. “Him and I have been together a long time. We know each other back and forth, which is awesome.
Second-half comeback: Wayne led 11-7 at halftime. But Ashland-Greenwood outscored Wayne 14-0 in the second half.
The Bluejays regained the lead on the first drive of the third quarter when Dane Jacobsen threw a 15-yard TD pass to Carter Washburn. It was a great ball thrown by Jacobsen on a post route. Then the Bluejays led 14-11.
But the biggest play of the game may have been on defense. Wayne was driving after Ashland-Greenwood had taken the lead. But then the Bluejays came up with a ferocious hit on defense, and Wayne fumbled. Jaxson Hamm recovered the fumble.
“Wayne had some life and they started going. It deflated them a little bit,” Thompson said.
Ashland-Greenwood converted the turnover to points just six plays later to take a 21-11 lead. Running back Nathan Upton scored on an 18-yard run.
Upton led Ashland-Greenwood with 102 yards rushing.
There were a few small adjustments that led to the great second half.
“Our offensive coordinator noticed we were just a little not right with our scheme,” Thompson said. “Wayne was doing a tremendous job plugging the holes, but we just weren’t reading right. So we were able to make that small adjustment. Defensively, it was going back to trusting our keys. That quarterback (Tanner Walling), which is a stud, got loose. But in the second half, we adjusted our responsibilities and were able to kind of shut him down.”
Big plays on defense: Wayne had scored at least 30 points in every game this season, but Ashland-Greenwood came up with big plays on defense to hold the Blue Devils well under that.
Ashland-Greenwood safety Evan Shepard intercepted a pass in the first quarter. Aiden Krumwiede had a sack in the second quarter. Washburn had a big pass deflection on a fourth-down play when Wayne was driving in the fourth quarter. Logan Sobota recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter.
