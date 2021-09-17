Ashland-Greenwood completes comeback to stay perfect, Ryan Thompson earns win No. 100

The Bluejays regained the lead on the first drive of the third quarter when Dane Jacobsen threw a 15-yard TD pass to Carter Washburn. It was a great ball thrown by Jacobsen on a post route. Then the Bluejays led 14-11.

But the biggest play of the game may have been on defense. Wayne was driving after Ashland-Greenwood had taken the lead. But then the Bluejays came up with a ferocious hit on defense, and Wayne fumbled. Jaxson Hamm recovered the fumble.

“Wayne had some life and they started going. It deflated them a little bit,” Thompson said.

Ashland-Greenwood converted the turnover to points just six plays later to take a 21-11 lead. Running back Nathan Upton scored on an 18-yard run.

Upton led Ashland-Greenwood with 102 yards rushing.

There were a few small adjustments that led to the great second half.