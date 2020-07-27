As states modify fall sports calendar, NFHS director asks schools to be 'cautious' with transfer rules, tweaks

"If where they're coming from is not a safe area to go to school, who knows if they're asymptomatic and they're bringing the environment where they live to another district?"

Five states — California, Washington, Nevada, New Mexico and Virginia — and the District of Columbia have already announced intentions to move high school football to the spring. And, of course, the prospect of fall sports is a fluid one in most states as the country continues to battle through a pandemic.

The thinking is if a state or district cancels a fall sport, then neighboring states and districts could see a surge in transfers.

In Nebraska, after the May 1 transfer deadline, any student that transfers to a new school must sit out 90 school days prior to competing in varsity activities. However, a student is immediately eligible if a legitimate change of address to within the new school district is made.

"It's hard to deal with that when there's a legitimate change of address in most states," Niehoff said. "It's a hard thing to fight. What's really important is that the transfer is not made for athletic purposes, and that generally falls onto the shoulders of the principals to say, 'I support the transfer.'"

Niehoff hit on many other topics Monday: