As Shrine Bowl kickoff nears, a look inside the preparation for North, South teams

KEARNEY — Now only one day away from competing in the 64th Nebraska Shrine Bowl, both the North and South teams are putting the final touches on their preparation. With only a week to prepare, the main focus has been on execution.

The South team began the week focused on putting players in the best spots to succeed. Now, they’re perfecting their game plan and formations.

“I think we’ve defined players’ roles and we have people in the right position, now it’s just them getting great at the scheme,” South coach Brett Froendt said. “They’re starting to trust the scheme on both sides of the ball, so once you do that then players start working in unit. That’s what you hope for, so we can have a fun and efficient game on Saturday.”

The North team put an initial emphasis on fully understanding their offense and defense. Now performing at a high level on both sides, they’re also ensuring that their kicking game is ready to go.

“We’re just kind of fine-tuning some things at this point,” North coach Tim Johnk said. “We’re making sure our kicking game is going to be solid, but it’s not going to be perfect in just 10 practices. I think we’re at a point where we feel pretty good right now.”

Playing in a game like the Shrine Bowl provides a unique challenge for players, as they have to learn new plays and become familiar with their teammates in a short amount of time.

“Everybody has to learn a role that they’re not used to,” Froendt said. “If it’s a scheme change or if it’s how to take on blocks, they’ve all had to adjust from where they came from.”

Because the Shrine Bowl is typically run-heavy, both teams are getting ready for a battle in the trenches. Confident in their defensive line, the North team is hoping to have the advantage in this area.

“They’re going to want to run the football, so in a 4-3 (defense) we’re going to have to really be stout,” Johnk said. “We’re hoping that our defensive line is as good as we think they are. I think we’re really good there, so hopefully that will help to maybe minimize their running game a little bit.”

For the South, quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby is leading the way for the offense. Come game time on Saturday, the team is looking for other players to step up as well.

“Obviously Ja Reese has really picked it up for us offensively at quarterback, but we have a couple kids that have stepped up behind him that we weren’t expecting,” Froendt said. “We have a lot of good players on both sides of the line of scrimmage and we’re looking for a great ball game from a lot of kids.”

Will Hubert from Papillion LaVista has made a massive impact for the North team at defensive end. Several other position groups have stepped up, as Johnk feels optimistic that the entire roster will be able to come in and make plays.

“Our defensive line is very good and I think our wide receiver group is very good,” Johnk said. “We also have depth at quarterback and in the backfield, which we’ll be able to use. I think we have some nice depth at some spots.”

The Shrine Bowl will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday at UNK’s Cope Stadium.

