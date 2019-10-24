Lincoln Southwest running back Telo Arsiaga started the season playing on the Silver Hawks’ junior varsity football team.
The junior ended the regular season as the varsity’s go-to guy.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior rushed for 224 yards on 29 carries and four touchdowns to lead the Silver Hawks to a 41-27 win over upset-minded Lincoln High before a crowd of 1,234 at Seacrest Field on Thursday night.
“Telo was on the JV team the first two games and he’s done nothing but improve the entire season,” said Southwest coach Andrew Sherman, whose Hawks take a 5-4 record into next week’s Class A playoffs. “He’s just starting to hit his stride now.”
Like every good running back, Arsiaga made sure his teammates up front got their due.
“I can’t really take much credit; the offensive line was blowing open some huge holes,” Arsiaga said. “They allowed me to get into 1-on-1 situations where I could do my thing.”
Both teams reeled off long runs in a first half that ended in a 20-20 draw after the teams combined for five touchdowns in the first eight minutes of the second period.
Arsiaga’s first of three first-half scoring runs was an 8-yarder with 3:43 left in the opening period.
After that Southwest score, the Links put quarterback JaReese Lott-Buzby under center in a power-I formation, a strategy that produced two touchdowns on their next two possessions.
Isaac Montgomery, a 6-2, 225-pound junior lineman, had the Links’ first TD on a 6-yard run on the first play of the second quarter from the fullback spot, capping a 57-yard drive — all on the ground — in which he had four carries for 17 yards.
The next time Lincoln High had the ball, senior Tyrese Jones popped a 39-yard TD run around left end after lining up on the right side at wingback, a score that gave the Links a 13-6 advantage.
Arsiaga put Southwest ahead 20-13 with end zone journeys of 45 and 42 yards around left end in a span of just over 3 minutes midway through the second quarter.
But one play after Southwest took the lead, Jones immediately tied it with a 63-yard TD run, once again around left end, with 4:03 remaining in the half.
“We saw that North Platte had success a few weeks ago going straight at them (the Southwest defense), and it worked for a while for us,” said Lincoln High coach Mark Macke, whose team finished the season 1-8. “We just made too many mistakes to sustain it.”
Arsiaga had 115 yards rushing in the first half, while Jones racked up 123. Jones, however, was penalized for throwing a punch on Lincoln High’s first offensive play of the second half and ejected from the game.
Arsiaga, on the other hand, helped the Silver Hawks take control in the third quarter, rushing for 97 yards in the period and sparking back-to-back scoring drives that put Southwest up 34-20. Arsiaga finished the first march with a 36-yard TD run before quarterback Laken Harnly capped the next one with a 5-yard run for the 14-point margin with 2:34 left in the third.
“At halftime, Coach Sherman talked about just going straight at them and punching them in the mouth,” Arsiaga said. “We wanted to come out (after halftime) and let our offensive line take control of the game.”
The Links briefly got it back to a one-score game when a 39-yard pass from Lott-Buzby to Jaxon Moody set up a 26-yard TD run by Jones’ replacement, junior DaRon Givens, with 1:25 left in the third period.
It was short-lived, however, as the Silver Hawks’ Grant Miller returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards to produce the final score.