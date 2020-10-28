Area Two-Minute Drill: Blue-blood matchup at Norfolk highlights Friday's slate of C-1, C-2 playoff games

Mitchell (8-1) at No. 7 Wahoo (6-2), 2 p.m.: The defending state champion Warriors seem to be back on track after their Week 7 loss to Ashland-Greenwood, with 41-0 and 47-0 wins over Raymond Central and Malcolm, respectively, to wrap up the regular season. Wahoo has one of the top running backs in C-1 in Colin Ludvig (1,258 yards rushing, 12 TDs) and one of the top defensive players in all-state linebacker Grant Kolterman.

Class C-2

Lincoln Lutheran (3-6) at No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (9-0), Fremont’s Heedum Field, 7 p.m.: Bergan has not only been dominant this season, but the Knights are also battle-tested with wins over No. 2 Oakland-Craig and No. 4 Aquinas. Bergan, which beat Lutheran 46-20 in Week 3, has one of the top quarterbacks in the state in Koa McIntyre, a junior who has thrown for 1,448 yards and 24 TDs, and used his sprinter speed for rush for 929 yards and 13 more scores.