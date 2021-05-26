 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 football nominees
0 comments

Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 football nominees

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Prep Sports Awards nominees logo

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the volleyball finalists.

The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.

Derek Branch

School: Lincoln Southeast | Year: Senior

A two-way standout for the Knights, Branch gave the offense a boost as a wide receiver and anchored the defense at cornerback. He had 56 tackles and three interceptions last season. Offensively, Branch, a Nebraska walk-on, had 18 catches for 181 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Noah Walters

School: Lincoln East | Year: Junior

Walters was the leading passer in Class A with 2,753 yards and 28 touchdowns. Walters threw for more than 400 yards three times in the Spartans’ 7-3 season. He could tuck and run, too, racking up 219 rushing yards.

Trevor Brown

School: Waverly | Year: Junior

The 6-foot-2, 272-pounder is an imposing presence on both sides of the ball for the Vikings. On offense, he paved the way for a potent rushing game. Then, he lived in opponents’ backfields with 32 tackles for loss among (59 total tackles). 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron shines in the Lakers win over the Suns

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News