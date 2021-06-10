Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 boys athlete of the year nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at finalists for boys athlete of the year.
The winners will be revealed Saturday online and in Sunday's paper.
Evan Canoyer
School: Waverly | Year: Senior
Sports: Football, wresting.
Canoyer was a two-way standout on the football field and a relentless competitor on the wrestling mat. The Cornell wrestling signee repeated as Class B state champion at 170 pounds, finishing 46-1 with the only loss coming against a Class A foe. In football, Canoyer rushed for 665 yards and seven touchdowns while helping lead the Vikings into the state quarterfinals.
Trevor Brown
School: Waverly | Year: Junior
Sports: Football, wrestling, track and field.
Brown earned first-team Super-State honors in football. The lineman helped pave the way for 259 rushing yards per contest for a potent Waverly offensive attack. On the wrestling mat, Brown capped a 37-1 season with a Class B state championship at 285 pounds. He pinned three of his four opponents at the state meet. Brown also was a state qualifier in the shot put.
Carter Glenn
School: Lincoln East | Year: Senior
Sports: Football, basketball.
Glenn played through a bum left shoulder to average 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest in helping Lincoln East reach the Class A boys state basketball tournament. He earned Super-State second-team honors on the hardwood. He grabbed first-team Super-State honors in football after hauling in 28 passes for 670 yards and 10 touchdowns in just six games.