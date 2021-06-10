Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 boys athlete of the year nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at finalists for boys athlete of the year.

The winners will be revealed Saturday online and in Sunday's paper.

Evan Canoyer

School: Waverly | Year: Senior

Sports: Football, wresting.

Canoyer was a two-way standout on the football field and a relentless competitor on the wrestling mat. The Cornell wrestling signee repeated as Class B state champion at 170 pounds, finishing 46-1 with the only loss coming against a Class A foe. In football, Canoyer rushed for 665 yards and seven touchdowns while helping lead the Vikings into the state quarterfinals.

Trevor Brown

School: Waverly | Year: Junior

Sports: Football, wrestling, track and field.