Area D-1, D-2, six-man two-minute drill: D-1 No. 1 Cross County, No. 4 Tri County face road games in second round

Friday's games
Class D-1
No. 4 Tri County (8-0) at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-3), 5 p.m.: While Tri County received a forfeit from Southern to advance, L-C-C went on the road for a 76-36 win at Thayer Central in the first round last Thursday. Tri County beat Thayer 68-22 to finish the regular season. L-C-C’s Evan Haisch will have the attention of the Trojan defense after he rushed for 306 yards and six touchdowns. and also caught a 35-yard TD pass last week.
No. 10 Weeping Water (7-1) at No. 9 Lutheran High Northeast (8-1), Norfolk, 3 p.m.: Both teams own dominant wins over Elmwood-Murdock. Weeping Water took out its rival 60-26 in Week 6. Lutheran High Northeast defeated the Knights 50-22 last week in the first round behind 180 yards rushing and four touchdowns from Eli Knapp. Weeping Water’s ground game averages nearly 250 yards per game, led by junior quarterback Hunter Mortimer’s 804 yards rushing and 13 TDs in seven games.
No. 3 Dundy County-Stratton (8-0) at Lourdes Central Catholic (6-2), Nebraska City, 5 p.m.: Dundy County-Stratton has one of the most explosive running games in D-1 with running back Serbando Diaz (1,270 yards, 25 TDs) and quarterback Quade Myers (892 yards, 10 TDs). Lourdes CC counters with multitalented junior quarterback Blake Miller, who rushed for 162 yards and three TDs, and completed 6 of 9 passes for 83 yards and two more scores in a 54-34 first-round win over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
No. 1 Cross County (9-0) at Cambridge (4-3), 6 p.m.: Cambridge advanced with a 36-22 first-round win over Sutherland, but matching up with the Cougars’ backfield duo of senior Isaac Noyd (1,364 yards rushing, 21 TDs) and junior Carter Seim (1,312 yards, 21 TDs) will be a much more daunting task.
Class D-2
No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1) at Creighton (7-2), 4 p.m.: Since a Week 3 loss to No. 1 BDS, Falls City SH has not had a game closer than 40 points, so it appears the Irish are peaking at the right time. Falls City SH needed just 30 attempts to rush for 312 yards in the 60-14 first-round win over Fullerton, exploding for 38 points in the opening quarter.
No. 1 BDS (8-0) at Ansley-Litchfield (6-3), 6 p.m.: BDS is playoff-tested with wins over No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart and No. 6 Kenesaw during the regular season. BDS will depend on its physicality and a strong running game in the postseason — the Eagles scored all of their points in a 50-0 win over Elgin/Pope John on the ground.
Class D-6
No. 10 Dorchester (6-2) at No. 4 Red Cloud (7-0), 7 p.m.: Dorchester will need to put its 68-6 loss last week to No. 1 McCool Junction in the rear-view mirror and focus on slowing down the Red Cloud duo of junior running back Carson McCleary (712 yards rushing, eight TDs) and senior quarterback Berrick Hersh (483 yards rushing, 10 TDs).
Southwest (4-2) at No. 3 Sterling (7-0), 4 p.m.: Sterling is coming off a bye week when COVID-19 issues at Meridian caused the Jets’ final regular-season game to be canceled. Southwest had three games canceled because of COVID-19, but the Roughriders managed to get a replacement game last week, a 50-20 win over Hampton.
Parkview Christian (5-3) at No. 1 McCool Junction (8-0), 5 p.m.: McCool won the earlier matchup 78-12 in Week 6. Defending all-stater Owen McDonald will be a major task for Parkview. The senior has rushed for 1,111 yards and 30 TDs.
