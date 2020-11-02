Area D-1, D-2, D-6 two-minute drill: Osceola faces another traditional power in D-2 quarterfinals

Ron Powell looks at this week's D-1, D-2 and six-man quarterfinal games.

Friday's quarterfinal games

Class D-1

No. 10 Weeping Water (8-1) at No. 4 Tri County (9-0), 6:30 p.m.: Tri County’s closest game during the regular season was a 52-20 win at Weeping Water in Week 2, a game the Trojans led 46-6 heading into the fourth quarter. The Indians kept all-state quarterback Cole Siems under check in that game, but Tri County senior running back Jack Holsing exploded for 206 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Elm Creek (9-1) at No. 1 Cross County (10-0), 7 p.m.: Xavier Perez was everywhere in Elm Creek’s 24-22 second-round win over Nebraska Christian with 202 yards rushing and two TDs, a touchdown reception, two interceptions and some pivotal sacks. Slowing down a Cross County rushing game that averages 444 yards per game will be a major task as Issac Noyd and Carter Seim have combined for 3,555 yards and 58 touchdowns this season.

Class D-2