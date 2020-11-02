Area D-1, D-2, D-6 two-minute drill: Osceola faces another traditional power in D-2 quarterfinals

Ron Powell looks at this week's D-1, D-2 and six-man quarterfinal games.
Friday's quarterfinal games
Class D-1
No. 10 Weeping Water (8-1) at No. 4 Tri County (9-0), 6:30 p.m.: Tri County’s closest game during the regular season was a 52-20 win at Weeping Water in Week 2, a game the Trojans led 46-6 heading into the fourth quarter. The Indians kept all-state quarterback Cole Siems under check in that game, but Tri County senior running back Jack Holsing exploded for 206 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
Elm Creek (9-1) at No. 1 Cross County (10-0), 7 p.m.: Xavier Perez was everywhere in Elm Creek’s 24-22 second-round win over Nebraska Christian with 202 yards rushing and two TDs, a touchdown reception, two interceptions and some pivotal sacks. Slowing down a Cross County rushing game that averages 444 yards per game will be a major task as Issac Noyd and Carter Seim have combined for 3,555 yards and 58 touchdowns this season.
Class D-2
No. 2 Osceola (9-0) at No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1), 6 p.m.: Osceola, which has numerous starters back from last year’s Osceola/High Plains team that won Class D-1, does not have an easy path to a bookend title. The Bulldogs needed a goal-line stand at the end of the game to get past No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis 50-46 last Friday in the second round. The winner of this game will likely see No. 4 Central Valley in the semifinals and a date with No. 1 BDS in the finals. Running back Bryce Reed had 171 yards and two TDs in the victory over St. Francis.
No. 6 Kenesaw (8-1) at No. 1 BDS (9-0), Shickley, 6 p.m.: Kenesaw gave BDS its closest game of the regular season in a 42-23 decision Oct. 2. Kenesaw has one of the top players in D-2 in all-state junior quarterback Tyson Denkert who has rushed for 1,879 yards and 29 TDs, thrown for almost 400 and 10 TDs and leads the team in tackles (90) and interceptions (three).
Six-man
No. 4 Red Cloud (8-0) at No. 3 Sterling (8-0), 6 p.m.: This game has more of a semifinal feel to do it since both teams are unbeaten. The games against recent common opponents seems to give the edge to Sterling. The Jets beat Pawnee City 59-18 on Oct. 9 and Red Cloud squeaked by the Indians 24-13 the next week. Sterling overwhelmed Dorchester 70-8 on Oct. 2, while Red Cloud claimed a 50-36 triumph over Dorchester in the first round last week.
No. 7 Paxton (7-2) at No. 1 McCool Junction (9-0), 6 p.m.: In the first round, Paxton needed overtime to post its second straight six-point win over No. 8 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in as many weeks. Paxton’s Remington Schimonitz has rushed for 1,310 yards and 20 TDs, while quarterback Keegan Schow has thrown for 1,058 yards and 17 scores. McCool continued its dominance this season with a 59-point win in the first round over Parkview Christian as Owen McDonald rushed for 145 yards and three TDs, caught a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff for a score.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!