Class D-1
Wednesday’s games
Second round
No. 5 Elmwood-Murdock (8-1) at Tri County (6-3), 6:30 p.m. – Tri County will have its hands full trying to slow down a running attack that averages almost 350 yards per game and has produced 60 or more points each of the last four games, including 92 in the regular season finale against Palmyra and 74 in last week’s 58-point win over East Butler. The Knights’ quarterback Drake Spohr rushed for 210 yards, threw for another 71, had five rushing touchdowns and a TD pass against East Butler.
Cross County (5-4) at No. 2 BDS (9-0), Bruning, 6 p.m. – BDS got by Guardian Angels Central Catholic last week, scoring 42 unanswered points after falling behind 14-0 as Dalton Kleinschmidt rushed for 111 yards and scored four touchdowns. Cross County hopes to pull the upset behind a ground game sparked by Isaac Noyd, who had 221 yards and three touchdowns in the first round win over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. Teammate Carter Seim finished with 142 yards rushing and a pair of scores.
Class D-2
Wednesday’s games
Second round
No. 7 Plainview (8-1) at No. 4 Johnson-Brock (7-2), Johnson, 4 p.m. – Senior quarterback Nate Christensen was a dual threat for Plainview in its 56-6 first round win over Randolph, rushing for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns and throwing for 174 more and a score. Jacob Hoffmann ran for another 84 yards and scored three TDs. It will be interesting to see how the Pirates will try to defend Johnson-Brock all-state wide receiver Ty Hahn, who had 11 catches for 245 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 62-14 first round win over Wynot.
Clarkson/Leigh (7-2) at No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart (9-0), Jug Brown Stadium, 4 p.m. – Clarkson/Leigh lost junior all-state running back Tommy McEvoy to a preseason knee injury, but the Patriots have stayed on course behind a balanced running attack led by sophomore Eli Hays (748 yards, 16 TDs) and junior Lance Paprocki (718 yards, 17 TDs). Jake Hoy had another outstanding game for Sacred Heart in a first round win over Diller-Odell with four touchdowns (two rushing, two receiving), two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Six-man
Friday's game
Quarterfinal
Eustis-Farnam (7-2) at No. 2 McCool Junction (9-0), 4 p.m. – The McCool Junction ground game averages almost 250 yards per game, an effort spearheaded by senior Dana Hobbs and junior Owen McDonald. Eustis has a 1,000-yard rusher in freshman Colton Stubbs and a 1,300-yard passer in senior Tanner Fangmeyer.