Class C-1
Friday’s games
Cozad (5-4) at No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0), 7 p.m. — Ashland-Greenwood quarterback Hunter Washburn is making opposing defenses pay for keying on all-state running back Bryce Kitrell (978 yards this season), throwing for 315 yards and three TDs in last week’s win over Lincoln Lutheran. Cozad has three underclassmen who lead a Haymaker running game that averages 247 yards per game — junior Matthew Schuster (837 yards) and sophomores Nolan Wetovick (443) and Jacob Weatherly (419). Schuster did not play in Cozad’s 44-0 loss to No. 3 Adams Central last Friday.
Bishop Neumann (6-3) at No. 10 Columbus Scotus (7-2), Columbus Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m. — In one of the best regular-season games all season, Scotus squeaked out a 34-33 win at Neumann on Oct. 4 behind quarterback Tyler Palmer’s 302 yards of total offense and four touchdowns — two running and two passing. Palmer has been out the last two games with an injury, including missing the Shamrocks’ 49-0 loss to No. 2 Wahoo last Friday. Neumann also will be looking to bounce back after a 14-10 loss to Wayne to end the regular season, a game in which the Cavaliers managed just 86 yards rushing. Neumann senior running back David Lilly has 1,130 yards and 22 TDs this season.
Boys Town (6-3) at No. 2 Wahoo (9-0), 7 p.m. — Boys Town comes in with some momentum, winning its last four after a 2-3 start. Wahoo has not been challenged this season as the Warriors’ defense, led by linebacker Kole Bordovsky, has registered four shutouts, and the offense has averaged 50 points per game behind all-state running back Trevin Luben (1,453 yards, 27 TDs).
You have free articles remaining.
Class C-2
Friday’s games
Wilber-Clatonia (7-2) at No. 4 BRLD (8-1), Bancroft, 6 p.m. — It will be a battle of Wolverines as BRLD is coming off its first loss of the season, 40-30 at home against No. 1 Oakland-Craig. BRLD quarterback Will Gatzemeyer threw for 249 yards and two TDs in that game and rushed for 78 and two more scores. BRLD has been without all-state receiver Lucas Vogt the last three games, but the offense has still operated at a high level. Wilber-Clatonia has won six straight since a 23-21 loss to Archbishop Bergan, using a total team effort both offensively and defensively to outscore the opponents 285-6 in those contests. This is a game that will indicate how far Wilber-Clatonia has come since the beginning of the season.
No. 10 Shelby-Rising City (6-3) at No. 7 Aquinas (7-2), 7 p.m. — These two teams played in David City last Thursday, as well, with Aquinas claiming a 41-6 win. Kyle Napier rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 35-yard pass for another score to pace the Monarchs. The Aquinas offense has scored 124 points the last two games after being shut out 13-0 by North Bend Central in Week 7. Expect the Huskies offense, led by the senior trio of quarterback Bailey Belt (1,272 yards passing, 16 TDs), running back Grant Lindsley (752 yards rushing, 5 TDs; 45 receptions, 441 yards, 4 TDs) and wide receiver Jeff Pinneo (53 catches, 595 yards, 10 TDs), to be much more productive in the rematch.
No. 8 Centennial (6-3) at No. 5 Doniphan-Trumbull (8-1), Doniphan, 7 p.m. — Centennial, the defending state champions, recovered nicely from a three-game losing with four straight victories to end the regular season after being shutout 35-0 by Aquinas in Week 5. Senior Davon Brees has become the go-to back for Centennial with 1,261 yards and 15 TDs this fall. Doniphan-Trumbull counters with senior Keithan Stafford, who has 1,237 yards and 13 scores. Both teams lost to Sutton this season as Centennial fell 43-35 and Sutton prevailed over Doniphan-Trumbull 22-16.