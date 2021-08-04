Archbishop Bergan's Koa McIntyre isn't the only one in his family heating up the recruiting trail

When your older brother is the school’s starting quarterback, it’d be natural to feel a bit overshadowed.

Senior Koa McIntyre draws the attention and it’s easy to see why. The Class C-2 all-state quarterback threw for 2,205 yards and 31 touchdowns last season while also rushing for 1,238 yards and 16 touchdowns. Yes, that’s almost 50 touchdowns by one individual player, and McIntyre’s off-the-charts athletic ability is why Archbishop Bergan nearly put together an undefeated 2020 season, instead falling to Ord in the title game.

But as Archbishop Bergan junior Kade McIntyre is beginning to learn, the last name “McIntyre” means something on the recruiting trail. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver may not have the scholarship offers to show it yet, but he’s made strides in making sure schools look at him this summer.

“There’s times where I feel a bit overshadowed by his talent, but it’s also a lot of motivation for me to go get my name out there and show I have that talent as well,” Kade McIntyre said. “It’s also good for recruiting, because they see my brother’s good and then they can see I’m just as good as he is.”