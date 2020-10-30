Archbishop Bergan returns opening kick for TD, never relents in defeating Lincoln Lutheran

Kade McIntyre returned the opening kickoff for a score, and Archbishop Bergan never relented in a 55-15 win against Lincoln Lutheran in a Class C-2 first-round high school football playoff game Friday in Fremont.

The first-ranked Knights scored 21 unanswered points in the first quarter. By halftime, the Knights opened a 41-0 lead. Gavin Logemann helped power the offensive outburst with three receiving touchdowns.

The Warriors got on the board in the third quarter on a direct-snap play that went for a touchdown.

Lutheran finishes the season 3-7.

