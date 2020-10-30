 Skip to main content
Archbishop Bergan returns opening kick for TD, never relents in defeating Lincoln Lutheran
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 55, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 15

Archbishop Bergan returns opening kick for TD, never relents in defeating Lincoln Lutheran

Kade McIntyre returned the opening kickoff for a score, and Archbishop Bergan never relented in a 55-15 win against Lincoln Lutheran in a Class C-2 first-round high school football playoff game Friday in Fremont.

The first-ranked Knights scored 21 unanswered points in the first quarter. By halftime, the Knights opened a 41-0 lead. Gavin Logemann helped power the offensive outburst with three receiving touchdowns. 

The Warriors got on the board in the third quarter on a direct-snap play that went for a touchdown. 

Lutheran finishes the season 3-7. 

