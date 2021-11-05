Archbishop Bergan nearly shuts out Aquinas to advance to C-2 semifinals

FREMONT — Archbishop Bergan pitched a near-shutout against Aquinas, securing a 38-7 win in the Class C-2 state quarterfinals Friday at Heedum Field.

“We knew we were going to be in for a battle; you could see it for the first quarter and a half,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “They empty the tank against you.”

The Knights put the first points on the board with 55.7 seconds left in the first quarter with senior quarterback Koa McIntyre keeping it himself from 11 yards out.

The PAT was blocked, leaving Bergan with a 6-0 lead.

Archbishop Bergan converted its next possession into points as senior running back Jarett Boggs powered his way in for a 20-yard score.

The Knights’ two-point conversion attempt failed, keeping the score at 12-0.

Archbishop Bergan notched one final score before halftime as McIntyre hit Lucas Pruss for a 36-yard touchdown with 37 seconds left in the half for a 19-0 advantage at the intermission.

A pair of Aquinas turnovers aided Archbishop Bergan in widening its halftime lead, with McIntyre returning an interception 54-yards for a score.