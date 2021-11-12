Archbishop Bergan — and its 'finish the fight' motto — runs past Ord in C-2 semifinal

FREMONT — The Archbishop Bergan football program has lived by the motto “Finish the fight” since the Knights lost the Class C-2 state championship game to Ord last fall.

“We’ve lived by that motto since the day after that,” said senior quarterback Koa McIntyre. “We got in the gym and put in that work and it’s really paying off.”

On Friday, the Knights concluded their revenge tour, earning a spot in this year’s title clash with a 20-0 shutout of the Chanticleers.

McIntyre threw three touchdowns despite the wind whipping across Heedum Field and freezing temperatures while the Archbishop Bergan defense bottled up the Ord offense to the tune of 150 total yards.

“With the weather and everything, we were able to generate just enough offense and generate enough of a lead to try and make them do things they weren’t very comfortable with,” Archbishop Bergan coach Seth Mruz said.

The lone points of the opening half came on the first play of the second quarter with junior Kade McIntyre hauling in a pass from his brother Koa.

The two sides traded turnovers in the back half of the quarter with Archbishop Bergan ultimately taking its 7-0 lead into the intermission.