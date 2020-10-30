Aquinas keeps streaks going with playoff win in matchup of powerhouse programs

This was a matchup of two of the football powerhouses in the state.

In the all-class rankings for most state championships, the teams are No. 1 (Norfolk Catholic with 10) and No. 5 (Aquinas with eight). Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar and Mimick have combined to be the head coach at their respective schools for 66 years and won 614 games.

The teams were playing in the playoffs for the sixth time overall, and third time in the first round. They’ve each won three times in the playoff series.

“We’ve played them in the finals, we’ve played them in the semifinals, we’ve played them in the second round and now we’ve played them twice in the first round,” Mimick said. “To beat them, and to beat them the way we did with a certain amount of physicality, is a feather in our cap because Norfolk Catholic is a great football program.”

Now Aquinas is still alive for a chance to get its ninth state title.

“Playing here, they got 10 state championships and we got eight and we’re trying to get up to them for our legacy, and we knew that coming in,” Napier said. “There were articles written left and right.”