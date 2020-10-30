Aquinas keeps streaks going with playoff win in matchup of powerhouse programs

NORFOLK — Aquinas senior Kyle Napier made a mood-changing play in the first quarter and the fourth-ranked Monarchs never trailed in a 27-10 victory against No. 8 Norfolk Catholic in a marquee matchup in the first round of the Class C-2 playoffs on Friday.
Napier jumped in front of a passing lane, got the interception and sprinted 55 yards for a touchdown that gave Aquinas a 7-0 lead.
Before that, Aquinas coach Ron Mimick was screaming mad about a couple of penalties on a long drive that didn’t produce points. Then Napier made everybody on the Aquinas sideline happy.
“We got turned away, and we had a couple of penalties, and then, ‘Hey, man, we can score,’” Mimick said.
Napier had to make the play when the moment came, but he felt like a lot of the work to make it happen had been done earlier in the week.
“We watched film, I swear, 20 hours this week,” Napier said. “I knew what was coming exactly when that ball was thrown. They ran a slot receiver, and I knew it was coming to that side. They always threw it to that side. I knew it was coming and picked it off.”
Napier had three touchdowns. He also scored on touchdown runs of 11 and 16 yards in the fourth quarter.
For Aquinas (8-2) it was a fourth straight win. There are more streaks for the Monarchs: 29 straight winning seasons, 20 straight years qualifying for the playoffs and 13 consecutive years of winning in the first round of the playoffs.
This was a matchup of two of the football powerhouses in the state.
In the all-class rankings for most state championships, the teams are No. 1 (Norfolk Catholic with 10) and No. 5 (Aquinas with eight). Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar and Mimick have combined to be the head coach at their respective schools for 66 years and won 614 games.
The teams were playing in the playoffs for the sixth time overall, and third time in the first round. They’ve each won three times in the playoff series.
“We’ve played them in the finals, we’ve played them in the semifinals, we’ve played them in the second round and now we’ve played them twice in the first round,” Mimick said. “To beat them, and to beat them the way we did with a certain amount of physicality, is a feather in our cap because Norfolk Catholic is a great football program.”
Now Aquinas is still alive for a chance to get its ninth state title.
“Playing here, they got 10 state championships and we got eight and we’re trying to get up to them for our legacy, and we knew that coming in,” Napier said. “There were articles written left and right.”
Right now Aquinas is older than Norfolk Catholic on the offensive and defensive lines, and that made a big difference on Friday, Mimick said.
Aquinas got all of its 298 yards of offense rushing. Fullback Michael Andel did a lot of the work, rushing 26 times for 126 yards. But what makes Aquinas tough to stop is it attacks a defense with quick and sneaky run plays from all over the field. Napier rushed for 58 yards, and Caleb Thege had 43 yards rushing and a 26-yard TD run.
“We use all of our backs, and we try to be balanced left and right, up the middle, off-tackle and outside,” Mimick said. “That’s our balance. We don’t throw the ball very well.”
The Aquinas defense held Norfolk Catholic to 99 yards rushing and had two interceptions that resulted in touchdowns. Norfolk Catholic didn't score in the second half.
Aquinas will play No. 3 Ord next week in the second round.
