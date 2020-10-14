Appleget's next ESPN moment could be as a college linebacker

In the future as a possible college linebacker, one of Jake Appleget’s goals is to make sure he doesn’t end up on the wrong end of a “You Got Mossed!” play on ESPN.
The Lincoln Southeast junior wide receiver made an unexpected appearance on Randy Moss’ weekly segment on ESPN’s "Monday Night Countdown" show when his 26-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter of the Knights’ win over Papillion-La Vista was one of the plays to make this Monday's show.
Appleget went up and took the football away from a Monarch defender on a fade route along the sidelines. Robbing defenders of their moment of glory is something the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Appleget has done a number of times this the season on 50-50, jump-ball passes.
Appleget had no idea the play was going to be part of the show and wasn’t watching when the clip played. But it didn’t take long for his phone, as well as quarterback McGinness Schneider’s and coach Ryan Gottula’s, to blow up.
“My brother called me and told me he just saw me on ESPN,” said Appleget, the younger brother of former Southeast all-stater Isaac Appleget, now a freshman at South Dakota State.
“It was pretty special, pretty cool,” Jake Appleget added. “A once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
But for Gottula, the ESPN play wasn’t anything the coach doesn’t see in practices and games the entire season.
“He pulls off a lot of different kinds of catches from going up over defenders or making one-handed catches,” Gottula said. “A few weeks ago in practice, he made what’s probably the best catch I’ve ever seen. He was running full speed, caught the ball one-handed and never broke stride going down the field.”
Appleget is the leading receiver this season for the Class A No. 5 Knights (7-0) with 16 catches for 272 yards and five touchdowns. But Schneider has been able to keep opposing defenses guessing. Cornell commit Derek Branch has 15 receptions for 159 yards and four TDs, and Taveon Thompson has hauled in 12 passes for 209 yards and a pair of scores.
“We’ve got a few plays where McGinness just takes a chance and throws it up and I just go up there and get it,” said Appleget, a starter on the Southeast basketball team in the winter. “It’s like going up for a rebound.”
Lincoln Southeast’s Jake Appleget (@ApplegetJake) featured in Randy Moss’ “You Got Mossed” segment before MNF #nebpreps— Nate Head (@NateHead_LJS) October 12, 2020
Big-time catch earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/97JXSZy9sr
Appleget, however, is also Southeast’s leading tackler with 48 from his middle linebacker position, a switch from the outside spot he played as a freshman and sophomore. Appleget, who had five interceptions as a sophomore outside linebacker, has three picks this fall as well as a couple of fumble recoveries.
“I’ve had quite a few college coaches, including Barrett Ruud at Nebraska, telling me that defense is where they see me at the next level,” said Appleget, who is still waiting for his first FBS scholarship offer with Nebraska and Wyoming both showing interest right now.
“I played outside (linebacker) my freshman and sophomore years, but I was a middle linebacker back in midget football and that’s where I’m probably most comfortable,” he added. “That’s where I’ve been able to play really well.”
Appleget was Southeast’s punter a year ago, but those duties are now handled by senior Brayden Boudreau. Appleget is still on the punt team as an up-back whose main job is to protect the punter.
Appleget, however, saw that role expand in the win over Creighton Prep last month when he took a direct snap on fourth down and threw a jump pass for a key 32-yard, fourth-quarter gain to Lance Hesselgesser.
“Jake was a running back for us as a freshman, so we can use him a lot of different ways. He’s a versatile, smart football player,” said Gottula, whose Knights face No. 7 Gretna on Thursday (7 p.m.) at Seacrest Field in the final regular-season game for both teams.
"He can play multiple positions and I think the college coaches really like that about him.”
Photos from Southeast-Papillion La Vista on Oct. 2
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!