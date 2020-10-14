Appleget's next ESPN moment could be as a college linebacker

“He pulls off a lot of different kinds of catches from going up over defenders or making one-handed catches,” Gottula said. “A few weeks ago in practice, he made what’s probably the best catch I’ve ever seen. He was running full speed, caught the ball one-handed and never broke stride going down the field.”

Appleget is the leading receiver this season for the Class A No. 5 Knights (7-0) with 16 catches for 272 yards and five touchdowns. But Schneider has been able to keep opposing defenses guessing. Cornell commit Derek Branch has 15 receptions for 159 yards and four TDs, and Taveon Thompson has hauled in 12 passes for 209 yards and a pair of scores.

“We’ve got a few plays where McGinness just takes a chance and throws it up and I just go up there and get it,” said Appleget, a starter on the Southeast basketball team in the winter. “It’s like going up for a rebound.”

Appleget, however, is also Southeast’s leading tackler with 48 from his middle linebacker position, a switch from the outside spot he played as a freshman and sophomore. Appleget, who had five interceptions as a sophomore outside linebacker, has three picks this fall as well as a couple of fumble recoveries.