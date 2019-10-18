Jon Andreasen gave Lincoln Pius X just the spark the Thunderbolts needed.
On the first play after Norfolk took a 14-0 lead midway through the third quarter, Andreasen dodged some defenders, followed his teammates and raced 80 yards for a touchdown. He added a 69-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to give Pius X a 21-14 victory over the Panthers Friday at Aldrich Field.
"Jon is a leader and a playmaker," said Pius X quarterback Joe Finder. "I told him that was just what we needed. If it weren't for for that big run, we wouldn't have come back. Jon set the tone. It turned everybody around and that gave me hope."
Andreasen shared the credit on his first sprint.
"It was a sweep to the right and there wasn't anything there, so I cut back and just tested the luck. I followed my blockers, hit the holes and it all worked out," he said.
The Bolts counted on a 30-yard punt return by Blake Vodicka to set up their next score. Finder connected with Vodicka over the middle for a 17-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Pius X gave up a pair of first downs before Justin Leggott's sack of Norfolk quarterback Jace Monday forced a punt. On the next play, Andreasen gave the Bolts the lead.
"I was exhausted, but I didn't let that get to me. We needed those points and we needed someone to step up," Andreasen said. "Our guys stepped up and I just did my job. I did what they allowed me to do, and it just felt amazing."
Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said Andreasen executed well on both TD runs.
"The second one, he had to show a little patience because it was a trap play," said Kearney. "He had to get through some traffic, but once he did, he cut on the correct angle that we want them to and it was open."
Norfolk tried a fake punt on its next possession but came up short and Pius X was able to run two minutes off the clock before Norfolk's last chance. Monday completed six passes for 39 yards before the Panthers turned the ball over on downs.
"Our defensive group came in and did a great job of responding when they were put in tough positions," said Kearney. "We had guys who settled down a little bit and we played physical on the edge."
Norfolk coach Tom Olson was disappointed the Panthers couldn't capitalize early in the game.
"We had three turnovers in the first half and had seven points," said Olson. "You have to take care of business."