Anderson, Oakland-Craig parties like it's 1995, caps undefeated season with Class C-2 title

Hung in there, indeed. Sutton was well within reach at the intermission, trailing just 6-0. But Oakland-Craig unreeled a back-breaking, 61-yard drive that required just five plays (all runs) to open a 12-0 lead that felt steeper than two possessions.

Until that point, the Sutton defense was effective in neutralizing a potent Knights offense, as it limited quarterback Colton Thomsen and company to 114 yards in the first half, 42 of which came via Thomsen's scamper on third-and-8 to set up his 1-yard TD run three plays later.

What was the difference after the half?

"Our offensive line did a pretty good job in the first half but it wasn't good enough to get the line of scrimmage going our way," Thomsen said. "They came out on fire (in the second half)."

Oakland-Craig's Ian Lundquist spearheaded the decisive drive with a 20-yard gain, followed by three consecutive 6-yard runs. Teammate Jaron Meyer did the rest, slipping through the line and winning a 23-yard race to the east end zone to bolster the Knights' lead to 12-0.

Lundquist tacked on a 14-yard score with 1:12 remaining in regulation. Meyer led the three-headed Oakland-Craig rushing attack with 93 yards, Lundquist added 77 and Thomsen 53 -- and each member of the trio scored.