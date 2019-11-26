Anderson, Oakland-Craig parties like it's 1995, caps undefeated season with Class C-2 title

Joe Anderson was on the sideline the last time Oakland-Craig won a state high school football title, too. Just not as a coach.
The 1995 Knights were anchored by Anderson, then a senior, and a small handful of current members on the Oakland-Craig coaching staff.
"It's fun to get one here," Anderson said after the Knights' 19-0 triumph against Sutton in the Class C-2 final Tuesday at Memorial Stadium. "We have such a great following ... it's just really fun to bring this one home."
Oakland-Craig completed the long-awaited sequel behind a suffocating defensive effort that thwarted a run-first Sutton team whose passing struggles were further exposed in swirling wind and sleet that made for brutal playing conditions.
Sutton only tried to pass the ball four times, none of which was completed. The Mustangs built an 11-2 campaign on the ground, an attack that mustered just 154 yards on 45 carries (3.4 per run) Tuesday. The Sutton duo of Jackson Perrien and Cade Wiseman combined for nearly 3,500 rushing yards this season -- including a record-breaking 550 in a semifinal triumph against BRLD -- but they were unable to find enough space to legitimately threaten their top-rated opponent.
"We got beat by a better team," Sutton coach Steve Ramer said. "Our kids gave a great effort and hung in there as long as we could, but we just couldn't get anything going on offense."
Hung in there, indeed. Sutton was well within reach at the intermission, trailing just 6-0. But Oakland-Craig unreeled a back-breaking, 61-yard drive that required just five plays (all runs) to open a 12-0 lead that felt steeper than two possessions.
Until that point, the Sutton defense was effective in neutralizing a potent Knights offense, as it limited quarterback Colton Thomsen and company to 114 yards in the first half, 42 of which came via Thomsen's scamper on third-and-8 to set up his 1-yard TD run three plays later.
What was the difference after the half?
"Our offensive line did a pretty good job in the first half but it wasn't good enough to get the line of scrimmage going our way," Thomsen said. "They came out on fire (in the second half)."
Oakland-Craig's Ian Lundquist spearheaded the decisive drive with a 20-yard gain, followed by three consecutive 6-yard runs. Teammate Jaron Meyer did the rest, slipping through the line and winning a 23-yard race to the east end zone to bolster the Knights' lead to 12-0.
Lundquist tacked on a 14-yard score with 1:12 remaining in regulation. Meyer led the three-headed Oakland-Craig rushing attack with 93 yards, Lundquist added 77 and Thomsen 53 -- and each member of the trio scored.
The win marks an eventful four-game charge through the postseason for Oakland-Craig, which survived both an upset bid in the first round and a concussion to Thomsen.
For now, Oakland-Craig can exhale, especially Anderson, whose week consisted of girls basketball practice in the morning and football practice in the afternoon.
"It's a moment I will never forget," Anderson said. "We were doing two-a-days all week so it's been really busy, but I wouldn't trade it."